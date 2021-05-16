Thinner crowds at parks, markets as people stick to groups of 2 on first day of tighter Covid-19 rules

SINGAPORE - Fewer people were out and about at parks, hawker centres and markets on Sunday morning (May 16), the first day of the new tightened Covid-19 restrictions.

Until June 13, people are only allowed out in groups of two and dining in is prohibited.

When The Straits Times visited popular parks and nature reserves like East Coast Park, Singapore Botanic Gardens and Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, regular park goers said that the Sunday morning crowd had thinned out and people were generally abiding by the rules.

At Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, safe distancing ambassadors and National Parks Board (NParks) staff were spotted monitoring the crowd. Most hikers were seen keeping to the two to a group rule and wearing masks as they hiked.

The rock at the summit, a popular spot for pictures, was covered up with a "Work In Progress" sign.

Hikers told ST that there were noticeably fewer people around on Sunday.

Housewife Ms Wong, 56, who went hiking on Saturday and Sunday morning, said: "The crowd in the morning yesterday was so big, it seemed like a carnival. Everyone was trying to hike in big groups of friends or family before the new restrictions.

"But today, it is so much less packed. It doesn't seem like the usual weekend crowd."

Those at East Coast Park made a similar observation.

Ms Sophia Fu, 35, told ST that the park was usually busy normally on the weekend, but not so on Sunday.

Ms Fu, who brought her own chair, was sitting alone next to a blocked off shelter enjoying the sea breeze.



Ms Sophia Fu enjoying the sea breeze on her own at East Coast Park on May 16, 2021. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



"Every weekend I come here with my husband so the new rules don't really affect us. He likes to exercise near the beach and I like the fresh air...If everyone just follows the rules then this will be over soon," said the clerk who is pregnant with her first child.

A cyclist, Mr Eric Lim, 36, who had just finished a morning ride, was also just sitting on his own with his bicycle parked next to him.

He told ST that he would usually be having breakfast with a group of four other cyclists.

"It's a bummer we can't chat and have breakfast together, but at least we can still go out," said the banker who added that he hoped outdoor activities would still be allowed as he always looks forward to cycling and hiking after a long work week.

Regular park goers at Singapore Botanic Gardens, said that the crowd size was comparable to a weekday morning.

Ms Anis Abdul was having a picnic with a friend on a field in front of the pond. The pair come every weekend to catch up.

"There's usually a lot of families here with kids. This field is usually full of people like expats and domestic helpers having picnics in groups, but it seems no one is around," said the 26-year-old who works in public relations.

A group of about 15 foreign domestic workers were spotted doing yoga while keeping at least 3m apart.

The session, run by social enterprise HelpHer Do Better, had a permit for the free yoga class and was being observed from a distance by NParks officers. Attendees registered, scanned a QR code, and had their temperature taken.



Volunteers conduct a yoga session for foreign domestic workers at Singapore Botanic Gardens on May 16, 2021. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



At Tekka Market and Food Centre, tables and chairs are wrapped in cling wrap and about a quarter of the stalls were closed.

At least four safe distance ambassadors were patrolling the area.

As of Sunday, eateries and hawker centres will offer only takeaway and delivery. The Ministry of Health (MOH) said this is to reduce the risk of transmission, due to the higher risk posed by customers in close proximity and dining in for prolonged periods with their masks off.

Temasek Indian Rojak stall operator Madam Jarina Bagam, 55, who has been working at the stall for 17 years, estimated that footfall was off by about 70 per cent.

"Business this morning is worse than during the circuit breaker as people are more aware of the virus now and scared of contracting it," she said, adding that she is worried for her business in the month to come.

Stall operators at Marine Parade Central Market and Food Centre also expressed concern about their businesses in light of the new restrictions.

Many stalls were closed, and red tape placed on the tables and seats in the hawker centre.

Ms Elayne Ang, who sells carrot cake and hokkien mee at the market, said business had dropped by more than half by 10am on Sunday morning, disclosing that she usually would have sold about 100 plates by then.