Thin crowds as Jem, Westgate malls reopen

Dinner-time crowds were thin at Jem and Westgate yesterday, the first day the two malls in Jurong East reopened for business after a mandatory two-week closure.

The two malls were linked to a Covid-19 cluster that numbered 63 cases as at Saturday.

They had been closed since May 23 for deep cleaning, after investigations by the Ministry of Health found likely ongoing transmission among visitors to the two malls.

Both malls told The Straits Times they completed deep cleaning and disinfection before the reopening.

The air in Westgate's air-conditioned areas will be purged before the mall opens each day, said CapitaLand, which operates Westgate. Air dampers in the building are also fully opened to improve ventilation in the kitchens and toilets.

CapitaLand said it has also ramped up cleaning protocols in the mall. After the mall closes for the day, autonomous ultraviolet disinfection robots will be deployed to disinfect the premises.

This comes on top of other precautions, including placing disinfection floor mats at key entrances and coating high contact areas with anti-microbial disinfectant.

Jem will continue to maintain its enhanced cleaning regime and safe distancing protocols, said its operator Lendlease Singapore.

Lendlease head of asset operations Jenny Khoo said: "Jem reopened smoothly after completing all the required disinfection and deep cleaning works in collaboration with our tenants. We are excited to welcome shoppers back."

Yesterday evening, a number of retail stores and eateries were closed in both Westgate and Jem.

Shoppers were sparse at popular haunts like Ikea and Don Don Donki, both located in Jem.

Mr Ang Won Leong, 28, who works in security at Changi Airport, took the opportunity to visit Ikea with his girlfriend: "We just wanted to walk around for a bit to do some shopping. I wouldn't say we're worried - it's just another day."

A shopper who wanted to be known as Ms Mondal, 35, said her five-year-old daughter had been asking to leave the house, so she decided to visit Jem.

"I was expecting more people, especially since it's dinner time," said Ms Mondal, who works in the oil and gas industry.

A shopper, who gave his name only as Ze, said he went to Jem to shop for groceries at the FairPrice supermarket with his wife.

"There are a lot fewer people today, perhaps because some of the shops are not open and there's the no dining-in rule," said the 37-year-old who works in a bank.

"We always use the free hand sanitiser and we do what we can to safeguard ourselves, so we think it's okay to come out."

Another shopper, Mr Kaunt, who is from Myanmar and goes by one name, said he is less worried as he received his second Covid-19 jab a few weeks ago.

Said the 42-year-old engineer, whose wife was shopping at FairPrice: "I feel the community case situation is more under control now compared with last year, so more people are relieved and feel safer about coming out."