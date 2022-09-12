Thick smoke seen at Terminal 1 in video is from regular fire-fighting drill: Changi Airport Group

SINGAPORE - A video of thick black smoke at Changi Airport that began circulating on Monday is of a regular fire-fighting drill conducted by the Airport Emergency Service.

The video, which was said to be taken at about 2.40pm from the window of a plane, shows the thick plumes coming from Changi Airport Terminal 1.

The 13-second video began circulating on social media on Monday afternoon, and it had more than 20,000 views by about 6pm.

Some netizens expressed alarm, asking for more details about the incident.

Others, however, rightly pointed out that it was likely a fire-fighting drill.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a Changi Airport Group spokesman confirmed that the smoke was from a drill.

He said: "The smoke observed was due to a fire-fighting drill at the Airport Emergency Service training site this afternoon. The drill ended at 5pm."

The Airport Emergency Service provide rescue and fire protection at Changi and Seletar airports, remaining on guard round the clock to respond to emergencies on the runway.

Changi Airport also posted on its Facebook page on Monday afternoon that there was no need to be alarmed, and that such drills are conducted frequently so that the personnel are always prepared for a real emergency.

The post was accompanied by a picture of two fire-fighting vehicles and a red dummy plane used for such drills, with a fire being put out by the emergency personnel.