They were childhood best friends who later discovered they are sisters

SINGAPORE – For years, they played together as young girls in a village in Aljunied. Neighbours then often asked Madam Thangah Koh, 72, and Madam Fatimah Mohidin, 71, if they were sisters.

Madam Fatimah, a retired factory worker, said in Malay: “People said we looked alike and asked if we were sisters. I said I’m Malay, while Thangah is Indian. How could we be sisters?”

The pair were best of friends, and they played together every day.

It was only in her mid-teens that Madam Thangah discovered she was born to a Chinese couple.

She had been adopted by an Indian couple living in the same village, Lorong Sungkai, as her birth parents.

Madam Fatimah had been adopted by a Malay-Muslim family, who were also neighbours.

To their delight, both of them found out that they are biological sisters.

Madam Thangah, a retired office assistant, said: “Our (adoptive) mothers always told us to play together, but they never said why. We also didn’t ask why.”

Their story was featured in a book about interracial adoptions in pre-independent Singapore, which was published in December 2023.

Little Drops: Cherished Children Of Singapore’s Past was written by Dr Theresa Devasahayam, a part-time sociology lecturer.

The sisters were born to a mechanic and his second wife, with whom he had eight children.

Two of his five children from his first marriage lived with him and his second wife.

With so many children to raise, finances were tight.