They thought they were getting a good deal but paid a ‘higher price’ for contraband cigarettes

SINGAPORE – Operating in the shadows and behind parked lorries was not the perfect cover a group of contraband cigarette sellers thought it was as they were caught peddling the illicit goods on Wednesday evening.

Singapore Customs officers who were observing the five peddlers near Tuas Avenue 1 and Mandai Estate apprehended them without giving them the chance to escape.

In total, 53 cartons and 15 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized at the two locations.

The total duty and goods and services tax (GST) evaded amounted to about $5,352 and $482, respectively.

A total of 3.3kg of chewing tobacco was also seized.

Five male Bangladeshi nationals aged between 20 and 37 were arrested for peddling the contraband cigarettes.

An hour before Singapore Customs officers carried out the night ambush in Tuas, The Straits Times was allowed to observe the proceedings from a safe distance.

As migrant workers returned from work to their dormitories near Tuas Avenue 1, two peddlers and their lookout began to “set up” shop at about 7.30pm.

Workers were seen briefly disappearing behind three parked lorries on a dark road to make their purchases before quickly emerging on the main road once again and walking to their dorms.

A lookout was positioned nearby to alert the peddlers if the authorities showed up.

But at 8.30pm, two Singapore Customs officers walked up to the furthest parked lorry, while other officers came running towards the vehicles.

The evidence collected at the site showed that the peddlers were well stocked.

In the nearby bushes, officers found a cardboard box containing 45 cartons and 10 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes, along with 3.3kg of chewing tobacco hidden in red plastic bags.