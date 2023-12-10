‘They fly in the minute I sit down’: Acres, residents want more policing against bird feeding

SINGAPORE – At a quiet housing estate in Jurong West, the floors beneath some blocks are splattered in white and green.

The perpetrators crowd a nearby grass patch – a flock of more than 40 pigeons. They share the space with a large banner – streaked with droppings – warning against feeding the fowl.

Reports of pigeons being a nuisance have peppered the news for months, with residents in places such as Jalan Kayu, Bukit Panjang and Sengkang complaining of “poop like rain”, soiled walls, and irksome chirping.

While data from the National Parks Board (NParks) suggests that the problem has improved in recent years, there have been calls from some quarters to increase enforcement against bird feeders.

This is especially since the availability of food is seen as the main cause of pigeon flourishing.

Rock pigeons, like Javan mynas, and house crows, are an invasive species – not native to Singapore – and pose a threat to our native biodiversity, said NParks.

But serious diseases caused by pigeons are rare.

“Pigeons may cause some bacterial and fungal infections in humans, but these rarely result in serious disease. So far, avian influenza viruses have not been found in pigeons, so the risk of getting flu from them is minimal,” said Dr Yvonne Su of the Duke-NUS Medical School’s Emerging Infectious Diseases Programme.

NParks has received 7,016 cases of pigeon-related feedback in 2023 as at Nov 20. There were 7,039 such complaints in 2022, and 8,313 the year before. There were 7,601 complaints in 2020, when more people were home bound due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and 8,430 in 2019.

The board has recorded 170 cases of enforcement action against illegal bird feeding in 2023 as at Nov 20, compared with 233 in 2022, 185 in 2021, and 68 in 2020.

Under the Wildlife Act, offenders can be fined up to $5,000 for their first offence of feeding any wild animal and up to $10,000 for subsequent offences.

Mr Willie Tan, a resident of Kang Ching Road in Jurong West for 27 years, said he was fed up with recalcitrant feeders.