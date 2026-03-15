They came for love, work and studies – and now call Singapore home

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Whether it is for love, work or studies, a growing number of foreigners are uprooting their lives to move to Singapore. Some of them now call the island their home.

This inflow is expected to continue, as the Government expects to take in between 25,000 and 30,000 new citizens a year over the next five years, depending on demographic trends.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong announced this in Parliament on Feb 26 along with the preliminary figures for Singapore’s resident total fertility rate, which dropped to a record low of 0.87 in 2025.

The Republic would need to have a “carefully managed immigration flow to augment our low birth rate”, he said.

Four new Singaporeans reflect on their journeys building their lives here, and finding purpose in the country they now call home.

Mr Hermes Xhika

Mr Hermes Xhika married his Singaporean wife in 2014. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

It was love that brought Mr Hermes Xhika, 33, to Singapore over a decade ago.

The Albanian met his future Singaporean wife, a property agent, on Facebook. At that time, he was studying for a computer engineering degree.

When the pair hit it off and a serious relationship developed, he decided to drop out of the course to move to Singapore. He was not worried about finding a job here, given his English language proficiency.

The couple married in 2014, and Singapore’s year-round heat gave him a business idea.

While drinking beer one day, he noticed the many air-conditioning compressors around him and thought he could make money servicing air-conditioners.

Even though he “knew nothing” about the trade, he set up Lion City Air Conditioner Services in 2016. He later apprenticed under another technician and quickly learnt the ropes.

Customers are often surprised to see a Caucasian at their doorstep – a twist that he has taken advantage of to market himself as the “ang moh air con man”.

“They don’t expect a white guy to do their air-con. They always think ang mohs hold high positions,” he said, adding that some people even film him at work.

Today, the company has about 20 staff.

Mr Xhika said he feels the Singapore system rewards hard work and the country is governed well – factors which contributed to him applying for citizenship. He received it in 2025.

“Singapore is actually an amazing place. You don’t need money or connections (to succeed).”

Mr Zhu Haibin

Mr Zhu Haibin met his wife, a Malaysian Chinese, in Singapore. They have two daughters, and the whole family are Singapore citizens now. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Mr Zhu Haibin came to Singapore in 2007 from Jinjiang in Fujian, China, to teach Chinese.

Nearly two decades later, the 46-year-old educator’s career and family have grown deep roots here. A Singapore citizen since 2015, Mr Zhu is pursuing a PhD at the National Institute of Education while running an education centre that focuses on Chinese enrichment classes, curriculum development and teacher training.

He met his wife, a Malaysian Chinese, in Singapore. They have two daughters, and the whole family are Singapore citizens now.

Beyond the classroom, Mr Zhu has formed friendships through community work. He joined the Singapore Chin Kang Huay Kuan in 2018, and now serves as head of its culture and education committee.

Through conversations with many second- or third-generation Singaporeans, he learnt about Singapore’s history and society, and the struggles of earlier migrants who helped build modern Singapore. About 10 per cent of the association’s 1,000 members are new immigrants.

Mr Zhu said Singapore’s stability and openness to diversity have allowed him to build a fulfilling life. He hopes more Singaporeans will continue learning Chinese.

“Regardless of one’s motivation – cultural, educational or practical – Chinese is a valuable language and an important bridge to understanding Chinese culture and the wider region.”

Ms Prithikka Divyashini

Ms Prithikka Divyashini (right) and her parents, Mr Kumaran Kasinathan and Madam Deivanai Subbarayan. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

In 2014, seven-year-old Prithikka Divyashini had to move from Johor Bahru to Singapore, as her father, who worked in the Republic, wanted to reduce travelling time for work to spend more quality time with the family.

Over time, the now 20-year-old grew to appreciate Singapore’s efficient public transport system and high healthcare and education standards.

But settling in was not always smooth. Besides adjusting to a new environment, she had to deal with certain stereotypes related to her race, she said.

“Overall, while there were some difficult experiences at the start, growing up in Singapore has also allowed me to learn resilience, build friendships across cultures, and feel more integrated into the society.”

Drawn by Singapore’s cleanliness, safety and multiculturalism, Ms Prithikka applied and became a Singapore citizen in 2025.

Her father Kumaran Kasinathan, a driving tester, is Singaporean, while her homemaker mother Deivanai Subbarayan, is applying for her citizenship.

Now a third-year chemical process technology student at ITE College East, Ms Prithikka also volunteers regularly with local charity Meals-On-Wheels, distributing food to the elderly monthly.

She is hopeful of more integration efforts, adding: “Small gestures of kindness and understanding can help new citizens feel accepted and valued.”

Mr Arumugam Muthu Krishnan

Mr Arumugam Muthu Krishnan and his wife, Madam Muthu Krishnan Jegadeeswary, obtained citizenship in 2024. Their children are also Singaporean. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

Mr Arumugam Muthu Krishnan, 56, left his home in India’s Tamil Nadu state in 1993 with a work permit to work as a shipyard technician in Singapore.

Seven years later, he got married and his Indian wife followed him to Singapore. They now have a 23-year-old son and a 19-year-old daughter.

Over the decades, he obtained a diploma in industrial engineering, moved into better-paying jobs and even picked up Malay to “mingle” with locals. He is fluent in English.

Mr Krishnan, now an operations manager, obtained citizenship in 2024 alongside his wife. Their children are also Singaporean.

There are many reasons why he decided to call Singapore home, he said, such as safety and stability, career opportunities and the high quality of life.

He said: “It’s an excellent place to raise our next generation with its high standards of education.”

Since 2013, he has volunteered as a grassroots leader in Taman Jurong, organising activities for residents, among other things.

He said: “I like to serve and support my community.”