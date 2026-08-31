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‘They are our own’: Dinesh, Alex Yam urge compassion for S’poreans missing in Nepal and loved ones

Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Dinesh Vasu Dash (left) and Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MP Alex Yam urged Singaporeans to unite in the face of the tragedy.

SINGAPORE – Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Dinesh Vasu Dash and Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MP Alex Yam have urged Singaporeans to show compassion for the victims of last week’s Nepal-Tibet disaster and their loved ones and to unite in the face of the tragedy.

Both also called out comments questioning whether the nine Singaporeans reported missing in the Aug 26 incident were “really Singaporean”.

In a Facebook post on Aug 31, Yam called the glacial flood that struck the Himalayan border between Nepal and Tibet a “terrible tragedy” and listed the names of the Singaporeans who are still unaccounted for.

They are Estee Loeh, Ghosh Aditi, Ng Kit Kuen, Rajesvaran Ayyavoo, Rengarajan Prabu, Shalinny Deavy Elan Sozan, Shubakshi Rawla, Subramaniam Diraviam and Sumit Rawla.

Yam said that while scrolling through the online comments about the disaster, he found something else equally difficult to stomach.

“While families wait desperately for news of their loved ones, a loud minority of people apparently looked at the names and faces of those missing and decided that this was the moment to ask whether they were really Singaporean,” he said.

He added that some had said they hoped that people would remain stranded or die, while others had also questioned why the authorities should help these Singapore citizens.

Yam said people can have arguments over immigration, citizenship policies and integration, but this was not the time and place for that.

“Not now. Not over people who may have lost their lives, while their children and loved ones are waiting for news,” he said.

“You do not have to know someone to have compassion for them. You do not have to share their ancestry to pray for their safety. And you certainly do not have to diminish someone else’s Singaporeanness to prove your own.”

Some of the comments are not just racist but are downright heartless, Yam said, adding that “we can be better than this”.

“May we remember that before race, nationality or politics, there are frightened families hoping that someone they love comes home. And I pray we never become so angry with one another that we lose the ability to simply be human.”

Dinesh, who is also Minister of State for Manpower, agreed, telling The Straits Times: “At a moment like this, our first response must be humanity. Every missing person is someone’s parent, spouse, child, sibling or friend.

“Let us be clear: Using a person’s name, race or appearance to question whether that person is truly Singaporean is racism. It is wrong, and it must be called out.”

More than 900 people have been killed and nearly 5,000 are missing after a glacier collapse unleashed a catastrophic mudslide across the Himalayas on Aug 26.

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Aug 27 that it was in touch with the families of Singaporeans affected by the flood. The Singapore High Commission in New Delhi also deployed a crisis response team to Nepal to render consular assistance.

Speaking to ST on Aug 31, Shalinny’s husband, who wanted to be known only as Selvaganesh, 43, said he was disheartened to see the racist comments online.

“There were comments that said ‘good riddance’. There was also one that said they’d rather cry for Singaporeans who have since given up their citizenship because they were more ‘pure’ Singaporeans,” he said.

“I’m glad our seven-year-old daughter doesn’t have social media yet, so she doesn’t have to see all these toxic comments,” he added.

Both Selvaganesh and Shalinny are third-generation Singaporeans.

Shalinny, 40, has been working at the State Courts for more than a decade and has spent about 15 years in the public service.

Selvaganesh has also been a public servant for close to 20 years.

He added that his wife has been active in the grassroots scene for several years, regularly contributing to society.

“And yet, all some people think about is race,” he said.

“For 60 years, Singaporeans have been reciting the pledge, regardless of race or religion. Yet, here we are.”

Selvaganesh also noted how there have been fake images of his wife shared online, in posts questioning whether she was “really Singaporean”.

He said he knew that those who are doing this and making such comments are the minority.

“The reality is, even if I ask for them to stop, they won’t, because they will have their own justifications,” he said.

“All I can say is I feel sad for them. I hope they can see humans as humans.”

Said Dinesh: “The nine who remain unaccounted for are Singaporeans, and they are our own.

“This is a time for compassion and unity and for us to stand firmly against racism in all its forms.”