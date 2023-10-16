These S’pore scientists blazed a trail, from cancer detection to harnessing solar power

His award-winning invention

Professor Lim Chwee Teck from the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) department of biomedical engineering developed a biochip – a world first – that can sieve out cancer cells from blood drawn from patients. Cancer cells circulating in the blood are those that are shed from a tumour.

The biochip was created as an alternative to invasive tumour biopsies for detecting cancers and their spread. The device also allows doctors to track how well each patient is responding to treatments such as chemotherapy by periodically taking blood samples. This also guides personalised treatment for each patient.

Blood samples are run through the biochip laced with micro-structures to filter the cancer cells from regular ones. Cancers that can be detected through this method are those with cells that are larger and stiffer than blood cells, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and prostate cancer.

Prof Lim’s device was eventually commercialised into the ClearCell FX1 System, a machine that was launched about a decade ago by medtech company Biolidics, which he co-founded. The machine, which retrieves cancer cells, has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and is being used in the United States, Europe, Australia and China.

“Someone once told me: ‘A doctor can treat only one patient at a time, but a biomedical technology developed by an engineer can treat thousands of patients, anywhere and at any one time.’ This is a great motivator for us as biomedical engineers to continue to push ahead with our innovations,” said Prof Lim, who is also director of the NUS Institute for Health Innovation and Technology.

The President’s Technology Award honours those who have made outstanding contributions that have led to major changes in the use or potential of technology.

His recent medical advances

Prof Lim, who has an entrepreneurial streak, yearns to address as many unmet healthcare needs as possible. Apart from cancer detection, he has made strides in areas such as Covid-19 diagnostics, diabetes and even the metaverse.

By 2019, he had co-founded six start-ups that commercialise technologies developed in his NUS lab.

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, he and his team pivoted to virus testing to develop a portable polymerase chain reaction diagnostic system that can produce test results within an hour.

Prof Lim also recently led the creation of smart gloves that can convey touch and grip when interacting with objects in the metaverse. The gloves can be used to train medical students to perform surgical incisions or check for pulse through virtual reality.

He is currently expanding on his work in the “health metaverse”, to delve into telemedicine and patient rehabilitation.

“For example, in telemedicine, doctors will one day be able to ‘feel’ patients ‘physically’ via the metaverse. They could feel the patient’s pulse or palpate the patient, even when they are thousands of kilometres apart,” said Prof Lim.

Associate Professor Nripan Mathews, 41

Young Scientist Award, 2015