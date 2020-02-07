Coronavirus: Thermal scanners, extra hand washing points for Thaipusam procession in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Thermal scanners and additional hand washing points have been set up for this year's Thaipusam procession amid the coronavirus outbreak that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The procession will start at 11.30pm on Friday (Feb 7) at Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple and conclude on Saturday at 11.30pm at Sri Thendayuthapani Temple, said the Hindu Endowments Board.

On Friday, Singapore moved its disease outbreak response up a level to Orange as the coronavirus spread further within the country, with three new cases of unknown origin announced.

The Thaipusam event sees around 10,000 devotees yearly.

Masks and sanitisers will be available at the temples and at points along the procession route.

Thermal scanners will be placed at the entrances to the Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple at the start of the procession, and there will also be more hand washing points with soap there.

The Hindu Endowments Board also said the common areas such as the toilets, registration area and payment counters will be more frequently cleaned.

Staff will also have temperature checks twice a day, and volunteers will be deployed to look out for anyone who may be unwell.

Thaipusam is celebrated in honour of Lord Subramaniam, also known as Lord Murugan, who represents virtue, youth and power, and is the destroyer of evil.

Devotees seek blessings and fulfil their vows by carrying milk pots as offerings or kavadis - structures of steel and wood - with sharp body piercings.

Those who are unwell should refrain from participating in the procession or visiting the two temples, said the Hindu Endowments Board.

It added that if possible, people should avoid the peak periods of midnight to 2am and 6pm to 11pm.

Code Orange is one step below Red, which signifies an out-of-control pandemic.

The total number of people infected here is now 33.

The Ministry of Health said that in Code Orange, event organisers are advised to cancel or defer non-essential large-scale events.

Those that choose to continue should take additional precautions.