The Travel Intern suspends upcoming trips to South Africa after two S’poreans die in rafting accident

SINGAPORE – Local media agency and travel publication The Travel Intern will suspend all its upcoming expeditions to South Africa after two Singaporeans died on June 18 during a river rafting activity.

In a statement on Friday, it said it will “thoroughly reassess and implement all necessary measures” with its licensed travel vendors in South Africa to ensure the safety of future trips.

It is not known when the next trip to South Africa was scheduled for.

It added that it is looking to offer trauma support to those affected by the deaths, including the family members of the victims, and are “committed to supporting the affected families and participants in every possible way”.

The two Singaporeans – a 34-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman – were among 20 participants, including 16 other tourists and two The Travel Intern staff members– in the rafting activity on the company’s Safari Expeditions.

The rafting activity was held on the second-last day of the nine-day tour of the Greater Kruger from June 11 to 20.

The Crocodile River, where they were rafting in, has rapids that are classified as between grades two and three, and are “deemed suitable for beginners and first-timers throughout the year,” the statement said.

The Travel Intern said in the statement that participants attended a safety briefing with a local licensed rafting company before the activity started at about 1.21pm. They were also issued life vests and helmets.

Two kayaks capsized, while another two became stuck between 1.59pm and 2.06pm, with eight participants falling into the water.

It added that guides and other participants immediately tried to rescue and resuscitate those caught in the rapids, while attempts to contact emergency services were made at about 2.15pm.

At about 3pm, the National Sea Rescue Institute’s (NSRI) team at Hartbeespoort Dam arrived at the scene and attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but the two participants were pronounced dead.

On June 20, the NSRI spokesman Craig Lambinon said the incident took place between the Lion and Safari Park and Hartbeespoort Dam, adding that rescue swimmers and medics were deployed on site.

He said then that the institute’s team, the Strategic Response Rescue Unit and the South African Police Service responded to the incident at about 2.40pm.