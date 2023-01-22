The student-entrepreneur who turned $100,000 into a $6.7m education business

Evan Heng is a young man with big ambitions.

“My dream,” says the 25-year-old student-entrepreneur of an education business, “is to become my own version of a super app.”

He wants, he continues earnestly, to build an education ecosystem.

“What that means is that from the time you’re five years old, all the way to the day that you get your first job, my company will be supporting you every step of the way.”

A third-year student at NUS Business School as well as the founder and chief executive of Zenith Learning Group, he has already mapped it all out.

In a nutshell, the enterprise he wants to build will have the capabilities and structures – from physical centres to online platforms to learning apps – to help students navigate the educational landscape from pre-school to tertiary level.

“By the time they finish junior college or polytechnic after going through the entire ecosystem, I would have collected enough data to help them discover what they excel in and recommend university courses they would do well in,” he says.

It’s not all about big money, though. A firm believer in social capitalism, Mr Heng also wants to plough back profits from his core business of tuition centres to launch a free-to-use online learning platform so that everyone aged between seven and 18 – not just in Singapore but also the rest of South-east Asia – can receive a world-class education.

If his achievements are any indication, it won’t be a pipe dream.

A teaching wunderkind who could make $10,000 a month teaching economics to junior college students while serving national service, he plonked $100,000 of his savings into starting Zenith 3½ years ago.

From having two teachers and 160 students when he opened his first centre in Buona Vista in 2019, he now has four centres (with two more opening in March), 90 staff (including more than 40 teachers) and more than 2,000 students annually.

Last year, Zenith’s revenue was $6.7 million.

His triumphs are all the more laudable since he had to juggle full-time studies with not just running but also growing the business during a pandemic.