The Straits Times clinches 60 awards in global visual storytelling competition

SINGAPORE - Have you ever thought about the colours that make up your neighbourhood?

Mandai, for example, would be mostly green, unless you were visiting the Penguin Cove at Bird Paradise, with its hues of blues and whites.

This digital project, called Singapore in Colour, showed readers the colours of the neighbourhoods around them. It was one of two digital projects by The Straits Times that bagged top awards at the annual Best of News Design Creative Competition.

Held by the US-based Society for News Design, the competition honours excellence in visual storytelling, design and journalism produced throughout the previous year.

The other project that won a gold award was an interactive piece that looked at how one of the largest penguin enclosures was built in Singapore.

The competition’s judging panel, comprised of 43 visual journalists from across more than 30 organisations worldwide, convened in Minneapolis between May 8 and May 10, where they deliberated over works from publications around the world, including The New York Times, The Washington Post, South China Morning Post and Reuters.

ST clinched a total of 60 awards, of which 51 were for its digital storytelling efforts.

On the digital front, ST got two golds, five silvers, 13 bronzes and 31 awards of excellence. For its work in print, ST got nine awards of excellence.

ST is also a finalist for the World’s Best-Designed Digital News Experience, although results for that will be announced only next week.

ST editor Jaime Ho said he was deeply grateful for the “strong affirmation of our work” from fellow industry professionals.

“Such recognition, coupled with the knowledge that our work touches our audiences in ever deeper ways, continues to drive the newsroom towards even more creative ways of storytelling,” he said.

ST visual journalists Alex Lim and Charlene Chua, and developer Roman Sverdan worked closely with ST’s photojournalists and digital graphics interns on the Singapore in Colour project. Their goal was to create an interactive piece that showcases the colour palettes of different neighbourhoods.

In their comments, the judges said they had never seen a story that “serves photography in this way”, describing it as complex, yet having a playful simplicity that immerses readers.