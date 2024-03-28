The story behind the 312 ‘redistributed’ motorcycle COEs

Synopsis: The Straits Times offers expert insights if you are in the market for a new vehicle or are tracking transportation trends.
With all the attention on certificate of entitlement (COEs) for cars, it is easy to forget about the motorcycles, which are the smallest of all vehicle types on the road.
But as this conversation with Mr Rex Tan, president of the Singapore Motor Cycle Trade Association reveals, the industry body has a big voice, and the Government is listening, from asking for reviews to the COE supply to rules on safety equipment.
Highlights (click/tap above):
4:10 The price is right! If you are talking about motorcycle COE premiums.
15:25 Why the motorcycle insurance premium seems so high
20:40 The practice of penalties for paying back loans early
25:00 What consumers have to do to avoid getting a bad financing deal
26:15 The saying about the rider protecting the motorcycle
27:30 An ongoing push to review motorcycle helmet safety standards
Produced by: Lee Nian Tjoe (niantjoel@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
