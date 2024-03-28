The story behind the 312 ‘redistributed’ motorcycle COEs

But as this conversation with Mr Rex Tan, president of the Singapore Motor Cycle Trade Association reveals, the industry body has a big voice, and the Government is listening, from asking for reviews to the COE supply to rules on safety equipment.

Highlights (click/tap above):

4:10 The price is right! If you are talking about motorcycle COE premiums.

15:25 Why the motorcycle insurance premium seems so high

20:40 The practice of penalties for paying back loans early

25:00 What consumers have to do to avoid getting a bad financing deal

26:15 The saying about the rider protecting the motorcycle

27:30 An ongoing push to review motorcycle helmet safety standards

Produced by: Lee Nian Tjoe (niantjoel@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

