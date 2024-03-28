COE Watch Podcast

The story behind the 312 ‘redistributed’ motorcycle COEs

(From left) ST senior transport correspondent Lee Nian Tjoe and his guest, Mr Rex Tan, president of the Singapore Motor Cycle Trade Association. PHOTO: TEO TONG KAI
Lee Nian Tjoe
Senior Transport Correspondent
Updated
Mar 28, 2024, 06:31 PM
Published
Mar 28, 2024, 06:00 PM

Synopsis: The Straits Times offers expert insights if you are in the market for a new vehicle or are tracking transportation trends.

With all the attention on certificate of entitlement (COEs) for cars, it is easy to forget about the motorcycles, which are the smallest of all vehicle types on the road.

But as this conversation with Mr Rex Tan, president of the Singapore Motor Cycle Trade Association reveals, the industry body has a big voice, and the Government is listening, from asking for reviews to the COE supply to rules on safety equipment.

Highlights (click/tap above):

4:10 The price is right! If you are talking about motorcycle COE premiums. 

15:25 Why the motorcycle insurance premium seems so high

20:40 The practice of penalties for paying back loans early

25:00 What consumers have to do to avoid getting a bad financing deal

26:15 The saying about the rider protecting the motorcycle

27:30 An ongoing push to review motorcycle helmet safety standards

Produced by: Lee Nian Tjoe (niantjoel@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

