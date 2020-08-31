The show must go on(line)

Director Pang Kok Choy giving instructions from a control room to those operating the 11 cameras in the studio during an online getai show by Lex(S) Entertainment at Studio Point in Performance Building last Wednesday. Getai singer Hu Xiu Huey, whose
Getai veteran and show organiser Liu Ling Ling deep in thought while monitoring the rehearsals and audio quality before an online show in Studio 1 of Performance Building last Thursday.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Above: Wang Lei selling US beef as part of a bundled offer during an online getai show. Other than food items, the 22-year industry veteran also sells items like joss paper and kitchenware. Right: A TV panel in the studio showing viewership numbers a
Above, from left: Getai performers Wang Lei, Liu Ling Ling, Sun Wen Hai, Chen Xing, Tian Yue, Lin Jian Hui and Liu Xin Ling praying before an online getai show in Studio 1 of Performance Building in Kallang Way last Thursday.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Director Pang Kok Choy giving instructions from a control room to those operating the 11 cameras in the studio during an online getai show by Lex(S) Entertainment at Studio Point in Performance Building last Wednesday.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Wang Lei selling US beef as part of a bundled offer during an online getai show. Other than food items, the 22-year industry veteran also sells items like joss paper and kitchenware.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
The setting may have changed to a studio, but the banter remained, with performers (from left) Wang Lei, Xu Qiong Fang and Lee Pei Fen keeping up the tradition during an online show by Lex(S) Entertainment last Wednesday.
A TV panel in the studio showing viewership numbers and comments during an online getai show hosted by seasoned performers Liu Ling Ling and Wang Lei.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Above, from left: Getai performers Wang Lei, Liu Ling Ling, Sun Wen Hai, Chen Xing, Tian Yue, Lin Jian Hui and Liu Xin Ling praying before an online getai show in Studio 1 of Performance Building in Kallang Way last Thursday.
Getai singer Hu Xiu Huey, whose two-year career as an air stewardess has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, checking herself in the mirror before her first online show at Studio Point last Wednesday.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Established getai host and performer Liu Ling Ling removing her face mask while preparing to put on her make-up for an online show last Thursday. She says viewership numbers for the digital shows are far higher than for the physical shows.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Getai performers (from left) Liu Ling Ling, Wang Lei, Huang Xiu Ping and Liu Xin Ling during an online getai show.
Band members practise during a rehearsal for an online getai show in Studio 1 of Performance Building at Kallang Way.
Getai hosts Wang Lei (left) and Liu Ling Ling savouring Mao Shan Wang durian mochi while promoting a bundled offer.
Getai veteran and host Wang Lei exits the stage after introducing singers Chen Xing and Huang Xiu Ping.
Getai veteran and host Liu Ling Ling prepares to take to the stage for an online getai show.
Getai veteran Liu Ling Ling takes the temperature of singer Liu Xin Ling and other performers as they arrive.
Getai hosts Lee Pei Fen (left) and Wang Lei (right) introduce getai singer Hu Xiu Huey at her maiden online getai show.
As getai shifts into studios, a live stream of the getai show is also screened on a TV panel inside the studio for monitoring.
Getai host Lee Pei Fen disinfects the microphone during an online getai show at Studio Point in Performance Building.
Crew members man the various cameras in the studio during an online getai show by Lex(S) Entertainment.
A backdrop of HDB blocks and cityscape form part of the set at an online getai show.
Lex(S) Entertainment founder Aaron Tan (in yellow) briefs his production crew in preparation for an online getai show.
Getai host Lee Pei Fen exits the studio for a change of costume during an online getai show.
Witty and comical sales pitches by getai host Lee Pei Fen leaves co-host Wang Lei in stitches during a sale of seafood.
Getai goes digital amid Covid-19 as it chases younger audience to keep culture alive

Published: 
2 hours ago
cplim@sph.com.sg

Like a bizarre dream, the snazzily lit stage comes alive with the usual song-and-dance routine, but there is no audience below it.

The applause is silent. It comes in digital waves of hearts, thumbs up and smiling face emoticons.

This Hungry Ghost Festival, traditionally held during the seventh lunar month, has none of the usual exuberance of past years as large-scale events are still not allowed to take place.

"The getai culture has been in Singapore for decades. This is the first time that there is completely no large-scale festivities, crowds and a lively atmosphere," says getai veteran Wang Lei, 60.

In his 22-year experience, his schedule this year is the worst. Instead of a packed daily calendar for the month, he is down to about 13 shows. All online.

Air stewardess Hu Xiu Huey jumped at the chance when getai organiser Aaron Tan offered her a chance to perform in a show.

The 25-year-old has flown just twice since March, with the last being on June 13 to London, and recently had to take a pay cut.

"Some of my friends are able to continue to work from home, but I'm not, so it's a depressing situation," says Hu.

She is not new to the scene, having performed at getais before, her first when she was just 16.

Still, it was no walk in the park when she faced cameras and screens last week as she participated in her first online getai show.

"You have to try your best to avoid mistakes because once you do, it stays online forever," she says, wryly.

NEW FACES, NEW EYEBALLS

In the past, getai was meant for an older audience; now in the digital era, we are looking at a younger audience. So we need new visuals, new faces and we also hope to present a different getai.

GETAI PERFORMER LIU LING LING

For Mr Tan, 44, founder of Lex(S) Entertainment Productions, just because a getai show has moved online is no reason to scrimp on the quality. His set for the virtual entertainment features a 270-degree-angle view of the stage so that audiences have a more immersive experience.

"Even though people cannot be watching the getai live, we hope that they can feel like they are part of the show," says Mr Tan.

"We hope to let people know that getai can achieve the level of a TV production."

For Wang, the pandemic is affecting his showbiz livelihood greatly - he had no gigs for three months from February to April. He turned to selling frozen seafood through Facebook live streams in April.

That has ironically become a blessing in disguise, as he is now affectionately known by his moniker "mai yu ge", or "fish selling brother" in Mandarin, by netizens who tune in to his frequent streams.

Since March, his Facebook page followers have increased from 10,000 to over 600,000, and business is booming.

He has brought the live-stream sales segment into the online getai, selling products that range from meat and seafood to kitchenware.

"I am very thankful to the temples, grassroots and show organisers who give us the approval and opportunity to sell products on their shows," he says.

Silver linings have emerged from the Covid-19 outbreak.

Like Wang, fellow getai veteran Liu Ling Ling, 58, acknowledges that the number of viewers for online shows is far higher than for the physical shows.

"The ability of online getai shows to reach out to more audience is both good and bad. Yes, you are able to get more eyeballs, but if you are ill-prepared, there are also more people who will see your flaws," says Liu, who has more than 40 years of industry experience.

"Times have changed. It is a different era. In the past, getai was meant for an older audience; now in the digital era, we are looking at a younger audience. So we need new visuals, new faces and we also hope to present a different getai. People wonder what getai will be like in the future. The future is now," she added.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 31, 2020, with the headline 'The show must go on(line)'. Print Edition | Subscribe
