SINGAPORE - Cartoonist Sonny Liew and NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health infectious diseases expert Hsu Li Yang have worked together to explain the science behind Covid-19, and how it impacts health, since the start of the pandemic.

With vaccinations starting in Singapore, the duo has come up with a new piece outlining what is known, and addressing concerns people may have about the new vaccines.

ILLUSTRATIONS AND CONCEPT: SONNY LIEW

TEXT: SONNY LIEW AND HSU LI YANG

COPYRIGHT: NUS AND SONNY LIEW