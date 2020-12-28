SINGAPORE - Cartoonist Sonny Liew and NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health infectious diseases expert Hsu Li Yang have worked together to explain the science behind Covid-19, and how it impacts health, since the start of the pandemic.
With vaccinations starting in Singapore, the duo has come up with a new piece outlining what is known, and addressing concerns people may have about the new vaccines.
ILLUSTRATIONS AND CONCEPT: SONNY LIEW
TEXT: SONNY LIEW AND HSU LI YANG
COPYRIGHT: NUS AND SONNY LIEW