The science behind Covid-19

PHOTO: NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SINGAPORE AND SONNY LIEW
PHOTO: NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SINGAPORE AND SONNY LIEW
PHOTO: NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SINGAPORE AND SONNY LIEW
PHOTO: NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SINGAPORE AND SONNY LIEW
PHOTO: NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SINGAPORE AND SONNY LIEW
PHOTO: NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SINGAPORE AND SONNY LIEW
PHOTO: NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SINGAPORE AND SONNY LIEW
PHOTO: NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SINGAPORE AND SONNY LIEW
PHOTO: NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SINGAPORE AND SONNY LIEW
PHOTO: NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SINGAPORE AND SONNY LIEW
PHOTO: NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SINGAPORE AND SONNY LIEW
PHOTO: NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SINGAPORE AND SONNY LIEW
PHOTO: NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SINGAPORE AND SONNY LIEW
PHOTO: NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SINGAPORE AND SONNY LIEW
PHOTO: NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SINGAPORE AND SONNY LIEW
PHOTO: NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SINGAPORE AND SONNY LIEW
PHOTO: NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SINGAPORE AND SONNY LIEW
PHOTO: NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SINGAPORE AND SONNY LIEW
PHOTO: NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SINGAPORE AND SONNY LIEW
PHOTO: NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SINGAPORE AND SONNY LIEW
PHOTO: NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SINGAPORE AND SONNY LIEW
  • Published
    1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - Cartoonist Sonny Liew and NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health infectious diseases expert Hsu Li Yang have worked together to explain the science behind Covid-19, and how it impacts health, since the start of the pandemic.

With vaccinations starting in Singapore, the duo has come up with a new piece outlining what is known, and addressing concerns people may have about the new vaccines.

ILLUSTRATIONS AND CONCEPT: SONNY LIEW

TEXT: SONNY LIEW AND HSU LI YANG

COPYRIGHT: NUS AND SONNY LIEW

More on this topic

 
 

Sign up for our daily updates here and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 