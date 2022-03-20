The rite of passage for men: Spotlight on four key areas related to national service

SINGAPORE - National service's golden jubilee was commemorated in 2017.

Since the National Service (Amendment) Bill was passed on March 14, 1967, more than 900,000 male Singaporeans have served NS, a key pillar of defence.

But the rite of passage for men here continues to evolve.

The Straits Times reviews four key areas that have drawn attention.

1. Training safety

Training safety in the Singapore Armed Forces came under closer scrutiny with the high-profile death of actor Aloysius Pang in January 2019.

The operationally ready national serviceman was on a live-firing exercise in New Zealand when he suffered serious crush injuries while operating a Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer.

This came after full-time national servicemen Dave Lee and Liu Kai died in 2018 in separate incidents, and Third Sergeant Gavin Chan Hiang Cheng died in Exercise Wallaby in Australia in 2017.

Since Mr Pang's death, a top-level Inspector-General's Office was set up to improve safety at all levels of the SAF, through efforts such as doing audits and assessing the safety culture at units, with the aim of achieving zero training fatalities.

No training- or operations-related death has been reported since then.

Dr Samuel Chan, a former associate research fellow from the Military Studies Programme at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), said that training safety is "care for soldiers" - one of the SAF's core values - in action, but this does not mean easier or lax standards.

"It is about removing the peripheral risks and managing the inherent risks in meeting training objectives. Training imbues personnel with the confidence to address similar risks during operations.

"This is why the SAF takes training seriously and its safety record is crucial in securing society's commitment to defence in terms of NS participation, and the recruitment and retention of regulars."