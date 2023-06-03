The right time to talk? When sanctions are removed, says China

SINGAPORE - The right time to talk is when the United States removes sanctions against Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu, and creates “the appropriate conditions” for dialogue, said Chinese officials and defence analysts on Saturday, responding to the US’ call for a meeting as soon as possible.

Earlier in the morning, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin lobbed the ball into the Chinese court, saying that for “responsible defence leaders, the right time to talk is any time”, given the heightened tensions between the two major powers.

“Dialogue is not a reward. It is a necessity,” he added in a speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue, in an implicit response to earlier calls by Beijing for the sanctions – imposed in 2018 in connection with Chinese purchases of Russian weaponry – to be removed as a precondition.

But retired People’s Liberation Army senior colonel Zhou Bo, a senior fellow at the Centre for International Security and Strategy at Tsinghua University, told The Straits Times that it is inconceivable for Mr Li to meet with Mr Austin when the sanctions are still in place.

“They believe China is using this kind of channel of communication as a kind of pressure on them for political gains,” he said. “Whether we’re doing it or not on some other occasions - it is debatable. But on this issue, it is almost black and white,“ he said, questioning how the US can ask to speak to someone it is penalising.

The US’ refusal to lift sanctions is hugely consequential, he added.

“Just think, in the next five years - the Chinese defence minister’s term is for five years - there are no meetings. Can they bear it?” he said, referring to the US.

The Chinese delegates also say that going beyond the more immediate issue of sanctions, any meeting will have to be conducted on an equal footing that takes into account the interests of both parties.

Lieutenant General He Lei, who is part of the official Chinese delegation, told reporters shortly after the speech: “The US is constantly challenging China’s bottom line and undermining China’s core interests. In this environment, the conditions are not ripe for the US and Chinese defense ministers to meet at the 20th Shangri-La Dialogue.”

The two countries’ defence chiefs met briefly on Friday night at the summit’s opening dinner, where they sat at the same table, but there are no planned bilateral face-time.

As it is, the handshake was a “reflection of the inclusiveness and flexibility of Chinese diplomacy and Chinese military diplomacy”, said Lieutenant General He, a former deputy director of the People’s Liberation Army’s Academy of Military Science.

Talks should be held not just to solve problems but to see how both sides can align on interests, said another former senior military official turned academic, Senior Colonel Zhao Xiaozhuo of the Academy of Military Sciences.

“In talks, you have to take into account the interests of both parties. It’s not about what I want to do. You have to consider, which areas are we aligned that we can enlarge our cooperation, which areas do we face problems and how to manage them,” he told The Straits Times.

“This is the basic principle, but America does not have such a view now, and that is the source of the problem.”