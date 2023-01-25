The rain will go on: Wet weather expected for remainder of CNY festive period

SINGAPORE - Love it or hate it, the wet weather experienced over the Chinese New Year weekend is forecast to continue until the festivities end.

According to weather.com, thunderstorms are expected over Singapore for the next 10 days, with temperatures ranging from highs of 30 deg C to lows of 24 deg C.

On Jan 16, the Meteorological Service Singapore said rainy weather is expected to continue for the rest of January due to a surge in strong winds from monsoon conditions.

In the fortnightly update, the weatherman said temperatures in the second half of January would range between 24 deg C and 32 deg C on most days, and may reach a high of 33 deg C on a few days.

It added that the monsoon surge would also result in lower daily temperatures, ranging between 22 deg C and 30 deg C on a few days.

Wet weather during Chinese New Year resulted in some inconvenience.

On Tuesday, a group of commuters on SBS Transit service 154 were stuck on the bus for nearly two hours after a tree fell in Dunearn Road in the afternoon.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said in response to The Straits Times that one person was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital due to this incident.

Some Singaporeans struggled to find taxis or book private-hire cars during the holiday, said a separate ST report published on Tuesday.

Customers also faced longer wait times for food delivery services, with some waiting times being as long as 90 minutes.

Grab said there were fewer delivery riders owing to the rain.