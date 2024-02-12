The quad squad: Four times the fun, four times the challenges growing up

SINGAPORE – They were given only a 40 per cent chance of survival when they were born in 2004.

But the quadruplets, born premature at 26 and 28 weeks, beat the odds.

The Cheng siblings, who will turn 20 in September this year, were conceived through in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) and comprise identical twins Zacharee and Shana, and fraternal twins Abby and Yannis, the only boy in the mix.

Yannis is studying information technology at Temasek Polytechnic. His fraternal twin Abby is in business school at Nanyang Technological University.

Zacharee is in medical school overseas and hopes to become a neonatal doctor, while her identical twin Shana is waiting to start university in Australia.

Their father Cheng Ching Kang, 54, said the four were conceived through a first attempt at IVF “after eight years of not having any children”.

“My wife Betty and I love kids, so we decided to try IVF. I prayed to God to let us have twins. I did not know that my wife also made the same prayer.

“I guess God decided to grant both our prayers when the doctor told us we were having four babies,” said the software engineer, laughing.

Obstetricians and gynaecologists The Straits Times spoke to said such high-order multiple pregnancies are at risk of adverse outcomes, such as extreme prematurity, which can lead to chronic disease, disability and even death for the babies.

Dr Christopher Chong, who is in private practice, said the human womb is not naturally able to handle more than one or two babies without much complication.

“(There is) a higher chance of complications such as growth restriction, twin-to-twin transfusion and disproportional growth of the foetuses. Hence, selective abortion has been practised to save the other foetuses,” he said.

Twin-to-twin transfusion occurs in pregnancies where twins share one placenta and a network of blood vessels that supply oxygen and nutrients essential for development in the womb.

These vessels within the placenta are not evenly distributed, resulting in an imbalance in the blood exchange between the twins.

One twin gives away more blood than it receives and runs the risk of malnourishment and organ failure, while the other receives too much blood and is susceptible to cardiac complications.

“(The option of selective abortion) would help reduce the risks involved if the procedure was successful. However, there was always an adverse outcome, including losing all the babies during the procedure,” said Associate Professor Tan Lay Kok, who heads the Department of Maternal Fetal Medicine at KKH.

When that was proposed, the Chengs rejected it, wanting to keep all four babies.