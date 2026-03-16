The PSLE Prep calendar: What are the key dates?

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Several key tentative dates are included, for example for the Direct School Admission exercise, the school selection exercise and the release of the school posting results.

Explore the PSLE Companion microsite for more insights and tips.

Here’s an overview of the important dates for the Primary School Leaving Examinations in 2026, including the confirmed dates for the oral and written examinations released by the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB).

Several tentative dates are included, for example for the Direct School Admission exercise, the school selection exercise and the release of the school posting results. These are based on the 2025 dates.

To help parents prepare their children for the exams, The Straits Times has also included the dates for the articles, resources and workshops that will be provided exclusively for PSLE Companion subscribers.

The whole of March is dubbed the Study Smart month, where we will be running articles explaining the neuroscience-based revision strategies that can improve your child’s memory and recall during the exams.

Parents should especially look out for a video podcast that will be released in late March where we will give concrete examples showing how parents can guide their children in using these methods.

Through March, we will also be interviewing several subject experts to explain how to tackle different PSLE subjects.

In April, we will run articles to help parents prepare their children for the Direct School Admission and in May we will offer expert help with oral examinations.

An important date to look out for is April 4, 2026, when we will be holding the PSLE Prep Forum. Parents will get to hear from Maths expert Yeap Ban Har and Ministry of Education divisional director Ong Kong Hong, who will give an overview of the exams.

Parents who want to attend the forum have to subscribe to the PSLE Companion and then register for the forum from March 6 before places run out.

For the rest of the year, have a look at the calendar and note the “just in time” help and other workshops that the PSLE Companion team will be holding for parents.