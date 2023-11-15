The promise of digital medicine

Synopsis: Every first and third Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.
Traditional healthcare is based on doctor and hospital visits, and it can take a long time to obtain appointments to see a healthcare professional. What if one day, an individual can be prescribed a digital therapy for their depression or other health issues remotely? He or she would not have to take any medications.
In this Health Check podcast episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks to Professor Dean Ho, the director of the Institute for Digital Medicine (WisDM) at the National University of Singapore Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine and the head of the NUS biomedical engineering department, to find out more about digital therapeutics or DTx.
He’s just written a book on DTx with two other researchers Mr Yoann Sapanel and Dr Agata Blasiak from the institute titled Medicine Without Meds: Revolutionising Healthcare With Digital Solutions.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:12 What is DTx?
9:24 Challenges of DTx?
10:57 How can DTx further personalise care?
23:05 Prof Ho’s experiments
Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Amirul Karim & Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
