The One in Singapore: US sitcom Friends-themed exhibition opens here on March 7

Monica’s well-used kitchen is among the recreated sets that fans can view in this exhibition.

SINGAPORE – Fans of popular American sitcom Friends can soon take a trip down memory lane, through a narrow apartment staircase, past the purple front door of a generously sized flat, and onto that iconic orange sofa familiar to millions of viewers – not in the Big Apple, but right here in the Little Red Dot.

From March 7 to May 3, the Fever Exhibition Hall in Scotts Road will be transformed into a time capsule, inviting fans of the beloved sitcom to step into the world of the famous six: Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler and Joey.

The Friends Experience, by GMG Productions and Warner Bros Discovery Global Experiences, is billed as an immersive interactive experience that will give fans a close-up look at the making of the show, replica costumes and props.

It will also let fans recreate some of the most iconic moments from the globally loved television series, which ran from 1994 to 2004.

Created by Warner Bros Discovery Global Experiences, Original X Productions, and Warner Bros. Television Group, the travelling attraction has already toured more than 25 cities across the US, Europe and Australia, including flagship locations in New York City and Las Vegas.

Original X Productions chief executive officer Stacy Moscatelli said: “We’re excited to bring The Friends Experience to Singapore as part of the Asia tour.

“Singapore has such an incredible fan community, and we can’t wait to welcome people onto the iconic orange sofa. This experience lets fans step inside the world of the show, relive favourite moments, and enjoy Friends in a more immersive, playful way.”

The famed Central Perk coffee house, Monica’s well-used kitchen and the fountain featured in the opening credits of the TV series are among the recreated sets that fans can view in this exhibition.

Fans can also take home a memento of their visit from a retail store, which will be stocked with exclusive merchandise.

Tickets for the attraction will be on sale from Feb 12 , but enthusiasts who sign up to be on the waitlist will be able to buy early-bird tickets from Feb 11.