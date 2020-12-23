The New Normal: How work has changed due to Covid-19

Joanna Seow, The Straits Times’ manpower correspondent, discussed the implications of Covid-19 on work places and working lives in an askST@NLB podcast with Singapore Human Resources Institute president, Ms Low Peck Kem, and Singapore National Employers Federation executive director, Mr Sim Guan Guan.

Remaining productive

Even as Singapore enters phase two of reopening the economy, the majority of the workforce continues to telecommute. For such work arrangements to be successful, employers need to set clear and reasonable key performance indicators. They need to trust that their employees are doing the best they can at work, and are not skiving.

Connecting with your employees

While some may find working from home more productive, others may find their home environment quite isolating and depressing. Employees would certainly appreciate it if their supervisors check in on them and hold teleconferences for a quick team catch-up.

Takeaway lessons from Covid-19

Companies should continuously review their business continuity plans, such as split team arrangements, and their readiness to execute those plans in order to minimise disruptions to their businesses.

More importantly, they should equip employees with essential skills, such as interpersonal and analytical skills, which would help ensure that they remain resilient and adaptable to change. The sooner we adapt and embrace change, the more prepared we will be for the future.

Check out some of our e-books relating to working from home and dealing with uncertainty during this period:

1. REMOTE OFFICE NOT REQUIRED (2013)

By Jason Fried and David Heinemeier Hansson

E-book available at: https://nlb.overdrive.com/media/1300477

Whether you are a manager or a worker, this book will come in handy. It offers a new perspective to remote work and provides tips to help workers achieve a work-life balance while increasing productivity.

2. A MANAGER’S GUIDE TO VIRTUAL TEAMS (2011)

By Yael Zofi

E-book available at: https://nlb.overdrive.com/media/640304

Want a roadmap on how to bridge the physical distance among co-workers? Or tips on overcoming the challenges of working remotely? This guide has self-study exercises and fun activities which will help develop trust and ensure your team’s success.

3. VIRTUAL TEAMWORK (2010)

By Robert Ubell and Frank Mayadas

E-book available at: https://nlb.overdrive.com/media/532818

Experts share their best tips and techniques for building and managing successful virtual teams, including guidance for conducting testing, grading, and peer- and self-assessment online.

4. WORK WELL FROM HOME (2011)

By A&C Black

E-book available at: https://nlb.overdrive.com/media/157909

Want some advice on how to deal with feelings of isolation? Or how to set boundaries on how much (or little) you work at home? This book contains step-by-step guidance on how to make working from home work for you and where to turn to for further help.

5. THE END OF PROCRASTINATION (2018)

By Petr Ludwig and Adela Schicker

E-book available at: https://nlb.overdrive.com/media/4098775

The book offers what the title promises: Ending procrastination. You can look forward to advice and effective tips on how to focus and motivate yourself to get things done while working from home.

6. END PROCRASTINATION NOW! (2010)

By William Knaus

E-book available at: https://nlb.overdrive.com/media/334287

Experts share a step-by-step plan to get over procrastination by recognising its causes, and provide advice on how to stay focused, on track, and meet deadlines.

7. THE ART OF UNCERTAINTY (2011)

By Dennis Merritt Jones

E-book available at: https://nlb.overdrive.com/media/599760

Learn how to love the unknown by staying present in the moment and being at peace with uncertainty, while gaining a better appreciation of a future that could be filled with excitement, mystery, and unlimited opportunity.

8. ADAPTABILITY (2012)

By Max Mckeown

E-book available at: https://nlb.overdrive.com/media/850269

This guide is filled with real-world examples from businesses and governments that illustrate the importance of adaptability, while providing tips on how to increase the adaptability of you and your organisation to create winning positions.



PHOTO: NATIONAL LIBRARY BOARD



9. LEARNING PACKAGE 1 – DIGITAL WORKPLACES (2020)

By NLB

Learning packages are available at: https://mobileapp.nlb.gov.sg/spotlight/a-new-normal/digital-workplaces

This learning package gives an overview of digital workplace evolution and challenges, and provides resources on telecommuting effectively.



PHOTO: NATIONAL LIBRARY BOARD



10. LEARNING PACKAGE 2 – DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN BUSINESSES (2020)

By NLB

Learning packages are available at: https://mobileapp.nlb.gov.sg/spotlight/a-new-normal/digital-transformation-in-businesses

This learning package explores what digital transformation is and its importance in businesses. It also provides resources on the implementation of digital transformation and strategies.