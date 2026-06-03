In Your Opinion Podcast
‘The more you know, the more wonderful it becomes’: Brian Cox on science and awe
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- Professor Brian Cox discussed human curiosity and wonder with Rohit Brijnath for "In Your Opinion." His live show, "Emergence," comes to Singapore on June 10.
- The discussion explored maintaining wonder amid information overload, touching on aliens, space travel, AI revolution, and the role of curiosity.
- Cox's conversation sought to answer "how do we find wonder," emphasising curiosity's importance. He also suggested books on science and critical thinking.
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Synopsis: On Wednesdays, The Straits Times takes a hard look at Singapore’s social issues of the day with guests.
We live in a time where technology has made information more readily available than ever. Curiosity has been the main driver of human discovery since the beginning of time but when faced with a barrage of information, have we stopped wanting to know more?
In this episode of In Your Opinion, senior columnist Rohit Brijnath speaks with celebrated physicist, educator and rock star Brian Cox. Currently on a world tour with his live show, Emergence, he takes us on a journey across the cosmos, civilisation and human curiosity all while attempting to answer the question: how do we find wonder?
Emergence will be in Singapore on June 10.
Highlights (click/tap above):
4:46 Should people be more curious?
8:51 Keeping a sense of wonder through life
10:36 Are there aliens out there?
15:38 There are things I don’t actually know
19:55 Kepler, Galileo and Einstein around a table
29:13 Two weeks in space is ideal
32:46 Why world leaders should go to space
36:11 Are there mysteries that should remain?
38:29 What to look for in the night sky
41:31 Can you see planets in Singapore?
42:06 Is an uncurious person a failure?
47:21 Brian Cox’s top musical highlight
55:06 The AI revolution and social change
Books Brian Cox recommended:
The Six-Cornered Snowflake by Johannes Kepler
The Invention of Science: A New History of the Scientific Revolution by David Wootton
The Demon-Haunted World: Science as a Candle In The Dark
Read Rohit’s columns: https://str.sg/wFu2
Host: Rohit Brijnath (rohitb@sph.com.sg)
Produced and edited by: Hadyu Rahim and Teo Tong Kai
Executive producers: Elizabeth Law and Danson Cheong
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