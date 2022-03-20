Wong Kim Hoh meets...

Meet the man who runs the world's best restaurant in Denmark

Mr Peter Kreiner, chief executive and partner of Noma. Noma was crowned best restaurant in the world for the fifth time. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In 2010, Denmark's Noma took top spot when the annual S. Pellegrino World's Best 50 Restaurants list was announced at a ceremony in London.

Founded in 2003 by Danish chef Rene Redzepi, it wrested the title from the much-vaunted El Bulli in Spain.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top