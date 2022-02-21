This year marks the 80th anniversary of the fall of Singapore with the British surrendering to Japan on Feb 15, 1942.

The Japanese Occupation from 1942 to 1945 left indelible scars on Singaporeans. Today, various sites across the island still stand in the long shadow of 1942.

The Straits Times senior executive photojournalist Desmond Foo looks at some of the landmarks - vestiges of the darkest chapter in Singapore's history.

One of the landmarks, Fort Pasir Panjang, or Labrador Battery, played a supporting role in the Battle at Pasir Panjang, where the Malay Regiment, led by Lieutenant Adnan Saidi, fought bravely against the Japanese until they were surrounded and massacred.