The light that brings people together

While the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the way we live, work and play, many of us have coped by seeking comfort and joy in the constants in life – although we have to find creative new ways to connect with each other, or indulge in our hobbies.

One constant we can look forward to is the annual Chingay. The event promises to be an all-new digital experience this year, bringing the colour and excitement of this spectacle from the streets right into your home.

Fun and exciting online activities and contests were run in the past weeks, from talent shows where participants submit one-minute videos of themselves to float designing on the Chingay website, to foster greater community spirit despite the physical distance. The grand finale will take place on Feb 20 with a special webcast from 7.30pm to 9.30pm on Chingay’s website and television broadcast from 8pm to 9pm on Channel 5 and 8.

This new format will be a brand-new experience for not only the viewers at home, but also Chingay participants, both first-timers and seasoned veterans. We speak with some of them as they share their experience putting together Chingay 2021.

Flamenco Sin Fronteras – Singapore-based non-profit organisation bringing individuals from different nationalities together for dance, music and friendship

How were preparations for your Chingay 2021 performance different?

Flamenco Sin Fronteras: Our art form is usually performed live with musicians and in front of an audience, but because of Covid-19, our last live performance was in March last year. We had to switch to digital performances, without a “flamenco floor” and live music, so we chose a form that focuses on the movement and emotion more than the rhythmic parts of flamenco for our Chingay 2021 performance.

The Purple Symphony – Singapore’s largest inclusive orchestra facilitated by Central Singapore Community Development Council

What was the biggest challenge you encountered and how did you overcome it?

The Purple Symphony: Covid-19 has brought about changes for the orchestra, from the way we conduct rehearsals to the mode of performances. Tutorials were conducted for musicians on digital platforms such as Zoom and WhatsApp videos. In place of physical performances, we produced music videos and did livestream concerts. The musicians, with and without disabilities, and their families stayed supportive for one another throughout the trying period.

This collaboration for Chingay 2021 is The Purple Symphony’s ninth digital production since March 2020. While it is the first time we are performing at Chingay, the musicians and instructors are able to leverage prior experience in digital productions to perform at their best for Chingay.

ITE Red Cross Youth Chapter – student co-curricular activity group

The theme for Chingay 2021 is Light of Hope. What does it mean to you?

ITE Red Cross: Youth are the hope of the future. They symbolise hope and with it, we will have light — the light to give others direction and light up others’ lives when they feel down. We hope to be the beacon of light to those who need our support and encouragement especially during these difficult times.

Jamiyah Singapore – serves and provides welfare services to the less privileged and disadvantaged, regardless of their race or faith

Jamiyah Singapore took part in Chingay four times in the past. How were the preparations different this year?

Mr Jaffar Mydin, Chief Operating Officer of Jamiyah Singapore: The preparation was less demanding this year as there were no physical rehearsals. However, with the event going digital, it gave us a new challenge as we had to come up with creative concepts for our contribution. The team worked just as hard coming up with several ideas on how to make this year’s participation a memorable one.

Soorya (Singapore) – Indian classical and performing arts group

What does this year's theme (Light of Hope) mean to you?

Dr Chitra Krishnakumar, President of Soorya: We always hope for better things to come in our lives. 2020 was a difficult year. In such times, lifting the social morale and brightening up lives is a heart-warming gesture. Going virtual and not cancelling Chingay 2021 is in itself a great decision. The idea to keep the spirits high and active is much appreciated, and we from Soorya (Singapore) are happy to be participating in this wonderful effort.