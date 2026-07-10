The juggle is real: Can working mums really have it all?
Synopsis: Join us for a five-part series on working motherhood from July 3-31 with episodes out every Friday.
For many mothers, every day is a balancing act: work emails, school messages, and trying to be fully present with their children while an endless mental checklist runs in the background.
In this episode, we unpack the feeling of never being enough at work or at home, the invisible mental load of being the “default parent”, and why some things in life are rubber balls that bounce back when they are dropped.
We also talk about burnout, sharing the load with your partner, and how becoming a mother reshapes what ambition and success looks like.
Host Vanessa Chelvan is joined by Jacinth Liew, parenting coach and founder of Our Little Play Nest.
Highlights (click/tap above):
0:00 Intro
2:35 “It seems like I have it all, but I don’t”
7:20 Guilt is the only constant
10:40 What gets sacrificed when the juggle gets too much?
12:45 Juggling rubber balls and glass balls
14:50 Should working mums feel they have to do everything?
16:25 Being the “default parent”
18:20 The art of delegation and equal partnerships
25:37 Dads can take career detours too
31:20 Reframing personal ambitions as a working mum
33:30 Their ‘worth it’ moments: Jacinth and Vanessa share
Host: Vanessa Chelvan (vpchelvan@sph.com.sg)
Read Vanessa’s articles: https://str.sg/gr5Z
Follow Vanessa on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/jHdJ
Produced and edited by: Teo Tong Kai
Executive producers: Ernest Luis & Elizabeth Law
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