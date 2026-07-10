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The juggle is real: Can working mums really have it all?

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In this episode, we explore the juggle and the struggles of working mums.

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Vanessa Paige Chelvan

Synopsis: Join us for a five-part series on working motherhood from July 3-31 with episodes out every Friday.

For many mothers, every day is a balancing act: work emails, school messages, and trying to be fully present with their children while an endless mental checklist runs in the background.

In this episode, we unpack the feeling of never being enough at work or at home, the invisible mental load of being the “default parent”, and why some things in life are rubber balls that bounce back when they are dropped.

We also talk about burnout, sharing the load with your partner, and how becoming a mother reshapes what ambition and success looks like.

Host Vanessa Chelvan is joined by Jacinth Liew, parenting coach and founder of Our Little Play Nest.

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:00 Intro 

2:35 “It seems like I have it all, but I don’t” 

7:20 Guilt is the only constant

10:40 What gets sacrificed when the juggle gets too much?

12:45 Juggling rubber balls and glass balls 

14:50 Should working mums feel they have to do everything?

16:25 Being the “default parent” 

18:20 The art of delegation and equal partnerships 

25:37 Dads can take career detours too  

31:20 Reframing personal ambitions as a working mum

33:30 Their ‘worth it’ moments: Jacinth and Vanessa share

Host: Vanessa Chelvan (vpchelvan@sph.com.sg)

Read Vanessa’s articles: https://str.sg/gr5Z

Follow Vanessa on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/jHdJ 

Produced and edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Executive producers: Ernest Luis & Elizabeth Law

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Follow The Mother Load limited series every Friday (July 3-31):

Channel: https://str.sg/oMofY 

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/8Kbv 

Spotify: https://str.sg/DELD 

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg 

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More on this topic
‘You don’t have to do this perfectly to do it well’: Working motherhood and mental health
Why we need to give dad more than a mug and a card this Father’s Day

Vanessa Paige Chelvan is a correspondent at The Straits Times. She writes about all things transport and pens the occasional commentary.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.