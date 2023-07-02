The insecurity is real, says man whose wife was main breadwinner

A growing number of married couples have the wives earning more money than their husbands. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH
Theresa Tan
Senior Social Affairs Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 hours ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – Mr Low, a father of two, went without a salary for three years after he started a charity to help struggling youth.

The feeling of insecurity in being unable to provide for his family was what he experienced keenly then.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top