The Independent Singapore issued Pofma correction direction for article saying Shanmugam may step down

SINGAPORE - Alternative news website The Independent Singapore has been issued a correction direction under the fake news law for an article that gave a false impression that Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said he may be stepping down from his ministerial positions.

The Ministry of Law (MinLaw) said on Friday (April 22) that the article's headline "K Shanmugam says he may step down as Singapore's Minister of Law and Home Affairs", which appeared on The Independent Singapore's website as well as Facebook and Twitter accounts, was "deceptive clickbait".

The article, published on Thursday, was written by Mr Toh Han Shih, chief analyst at Headland Intelligence, a Hong Kong risk consulting firm.

It referred to Mr Shanmugam's interview with Tamil-language news platform Vanakkam Malaysia from earlier this month, and said the minister "revealed" that he may step down, without giving a specific time as to when he might do so.

Mr Shanmugam had shared a link to the video interview in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

MinLaw said in a statement that Mr Shanmugam had not said, during the video interview with Vanakkam Malaysia, that he may be stepping down from his ministerial positions or that he was contemplating doing so.

Instead, he had said that he considered serving people a privilege, which not everyone gets a chance to do, and that he must be ready to leave when he no longer has the people's support.

The minister also said that he should be ready to move on when there are capable leaders to replace him.

In addition, Mr Shanmugam said that he had maintained transparency in both his words and actions and will continue to do that - and if he can no longer continue to do so, he will leave his ministerial posts.

The ministry said: "It is quite false to state, from the interview, that the minister said that he may be stepping down from his positions.

"In addition, viewing the whole video will show that the minister, when he spoke about his own views, also intended his comments to be of general application, for persons holding ministerial appointments (when seen in the context of past comments of the PAP leadership, and history of the PAP)."

MinLaw added that the headline "was deceptive clickbait, with the falsity repeated in the first paragraph of the article".

Mr Shanmugam has instructed for correction directions, under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma), to be issued to The Independent Singapore and to Mr Toh, the author of the article.