The Halia restaurant at Singapore Botanic Gardens to shut in mid-March after 25 years
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
SINGAPORE – The Halia at Singapore Botanic Gardens announced on Jan 8 that it will be ceasing operations after 25 years.
In an Instagram post that day, the restaurant said that it would close in mid-March 2026.
“Thank you for the memories, celebrations and love shared in this beautiful space,” the post’s caption read.
The Asian fusion restaurant, known for its al fresco dining experience, opened its doors in 2001, and recently celebrated its anniversary in November 2025.
The Straits Times has contacted the restaurant for more information.
The Halia’s announcement follows a recent spate of F&B business closures here, including farm-to-table restaurant Open Farm Community and Tiong Bahru Bakery Safari
Open Farm Community and Tiong Bahru Bakery Safari, both slated to shut their doors on Jan 11.