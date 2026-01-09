Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The restaurant announced in an Instagram post on Jan 8 that it would cease operations in mid-March 2026.

SINGAPORE – The Halia at Singapore Botanic Gardens announced on Jan 8 that it will be ceasing operations after 25 years.

In an Instagram post that day, the restaurant said that it would close in mid-March 2026.

“Thank you for the memories, celebrations and love shared in this beautiful space,” the post’s caption read.

The Asian fusion restaurant, known for its al fresco dining experience, opened its doors in 2001 , and recently celebrated its anniversary in November 2025.

The Straits Times has contacted the restaurant for more information.