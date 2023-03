SINGAPORE - On Madam Violet Lee’s Thursday menu at her vegetarian stall are pumpkin with plant-based protein OmniMeat; tofu coated with Marmite, maple syrup and soya sauce; and omelette with enoki mushrooms.

Customers can also order assam “fish”, made from soya beans wrapped in seaweed and topped with a slightly spicy, tangy sambal; tteokbokki (Korean rice cakes); or sweet potato in ginger soup for a sweet ending.