The great aviation lift-off: Which countries are ahead in the race?

This week, Changi Airport will embark on its first recruitment drive in two years, aiming to hire 6,600 workers in a sign that the worst is over for the aviation industry here.

With China, Hong Kong and Japan being the only major markets that are now still closed - leaving aside Russia and Ukraine which have been beleaguered by war - airports and airlines globally have also been seeing passenger numbers quickly rebound from the depths of the Covid-19 crisis.

Globally, international passenger numbers in the first quarter of the year have reached 42 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. At Changi Airport, the number has also crossed 40 per cent, fast nearing its year-end target to get to 50 per cent of 2019 levels.

