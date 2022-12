Perhaps it’s the season but it’s hard not to think of the Yuletide classic All I Want For Christmas (Is My Two Front Teeth) when talking to Marcus Colin Ho. He would, however, need more than two because quite a few of his upper gnashers are missing.

Still, Santa would probably be more than happy to oblige if he asked because by all accounts, he has been very nice to the denizens of York Hill, a low-income neighbourhood comprising mostly rental flats.