The gist: PM Lee calls for unity amid challenges as MPs debate housing affordability, help for singles

While many might want Singapore’s bilateral relationships with the US and China to be equally balanced, the country’s foreign policy is crafted based on its principles to ensure survival, autonomy and prosperity, said Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sim Ann.

She added that Singapore seeks to create value for others in international affairs, and must maintain its standing as an “honest broker”. It will not just tell others what they want to hear, or say different things to different parties.

Why it matters

Ms Sim cited a Ministry of Communications and Information poll in July 2022, where 86 per cent of Singaporeans felt that the Government should always act in Singapore’s best interests and not take sides between the US and China. Only 4 per cent felt that Singapore should lean towards China, and 4 per cent felt that Singapore should lean towards the US.

She said Singapore will take a stand and be clear on its views – even if it is not a popular one. Being honest, credible and trustworthy will make others take Singapore’s views seriously.

Protect young consumers from unregulated financial schemes

Mr Melvin Yong (Radin Mas) said that more regulations were needed to protect vulnerable consumers, especially those under 21, who use unregulated short-term financing services.

He highlighted “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) services that offer zero-interest deals, flexible payment options and convenience of access, which could be risky for young consumers who may have trouble paying back the credit.

Mr Yong, who is also the president of the Consumers Association of Singapore, said that while there is a code of conduct outlining best practices for BNPL providers, more needs to be done.

He urged the Government to impose regulations to better protect young consumers, as well as those already in debt, from being exploited by these schemes.

Make singles feel welcome

As the number of single Singaporeans grows, Ms Poh Li San (Sembawang GRC) called for more inclusive policies and programmes to help this group when it comes to caregiving for their parents, supporting them as they age, and ensuring advance care planning.

She gave various suggestions, including setting up retirement co-living spaces, and getting the Government to set up trust arrangements for the elderly – especially for those who are on their own – to avoid them being targeted by scammers or criminals.

She also called for a review of social policies to ensure that singles are not left out, and added that pro-family and single-supportive policies need not be mutually exclusive.

WP MP queried on housing affordability views

Mr Saktiandi Supaat (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC) said it was odd that Workers’ Party (WP) MP Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC) appeared to take two different positions on whether housing continues to be affordable.

The PAP MP pointed to a January report that Mr Chua had co-authored in his professional capacity as a bank research analyst that said affordability continues to be healthy for the average household, given wage growth momentum amid a tight labour market. Mr Saktiandi said this differed from Mr Chua’s and the WP’s stance in Parliament that public housing is unaffordable.

Mr Chua replied that the report was produced for institutional investors for investment purposes. While high prices may benefit investors, it may not be favourable from a national interest perspective. Mr Chua added that he had been consistent in framing the issue as one of an imbalance between demand and supply.