The gist: New laws to deal with money mules and how to keep meritocracy sustainable raised in Parliament

Efforts to value diverse abilities and help people stay competitive, along with greater porosity in education pathways are on the cards, as the Government mulls over how to redefine the Singaporean brand of meritocracy and keep it resilient and sustainable.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said that workers with “heart” and “hand” skills must also be fairly rewarded, and called on society to do more for those from less privileged backgrounds.

Why it matters

While the concept of meritocracy has allowed many Singaporeans to excel individually and accomplish much collectively, it has come under stress worldwide.

Mr Chan acknowledged that Singapore’s system is not perfect. If left unchecked, this could lead to dangers like social stratification over time, with the disadvantaged falling behind, while the privileged few continue to thrive under an entrenched system.

Managing flexible work arrangements:

Employers will be required to consider requests for flexible work arrangements fairly as part of a set of Tripartite Guidelines to be introduced by 2024.

While they have the prerogative to accept or reject such requests, employers must have valid reasons for their decisions, though staff should also be reasonable in their requests, said Minister of State for Manpower Gan Siow Huang.

She said that implementing flexible work arrangements requires trust between employer and employees, as well as colleagues at the workplace.

Malay/Muslim community pays it forward:

The mark of a strong social compact is when successful individuals give back to society, said Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli. Many Malay/Muslim professionals such as lawyers, healthcare workers and soldiers have come forward as volunteers to serve those in need, such as by providing workshops and mentoring.

Volunteers and self-help groups like Mendaki have also helped improve Malay/Muslim educational outcomes, with 99 per cent of every Malay student cohort completing at least 10 years of education today.

The Government is doubling down on its efforts to support families with young children with Project Dian@M3, a programme that provides support for Malay/Muslim families staying in rental flats, and will facilitate priority enrolment for disadvantaged kids into preschools.

Build a country for all ages:

Greater confidence should be given to seniors and the young to assure them that they are indispensable parts of Singapore’s social fabric, said Ms Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC).

She suggested reviewing the education curriculum from primary to tertiary to remove any stereotypes against age. She also cautioned against pigeonholing young people’s issues into a handful of areas, and asked the authorities to consider what sort of participation would convince young people of a direct role in governance and policy-making.

She also reiterated the Workers’ Party’s call to lower the voting age from 21 to 18 years.