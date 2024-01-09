The gist: NEA boosts safety after 2021 blast, MPs query Long Island sand sourcing

From having a responsible sourcing framework for sand to checking on unethical practices by sand importers, MPs raised questions about various aspects of sand sourcing for the Long Island reclamation project.

Announced in November 2023, the project is Singapore’s response to the threat of rising sea levels and inland flooding in the East Coast area. Slated to have a collective land area twice the size of Marina Bay, Long Island could house new homes and other amenities like a new reservoir.

Why it matters

Previously, Singapore’s neighbours, Indonesia and Malaysia, instituted a ban on sea sand exports, citing environmental concerns. However, in 2023, Indonesia lifted a 20-year ban on sea sand exports.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee said importers are expected to abide by the laws and regulations of source countries.

He added that where applicable, government agencies will check that the necessary environmental-related approvals from source countries are obtained before allowing contractors to commence sand imports.

However, he highlighted that the quantity of sand imports for Long Island “is far into the future” and will be developed with technical studies and further implementation plans.

READ MORE HERE: Make public sand sourcing framework for proposed Long Island reclamation: MPs

If you have a few more minutes:

Definition of stillbirths changed

The definition of stillbirth will now refer to the death of a baby born after the 24th week of pregnancy, instead of after the 22nd week.

This comes after changes to the Stillbirths and Births (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill were passed into law.

Parents will also be allowed to officially register their stillborn child’s name within a year of delivery.

Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development Sun Xueling noted that for some parents, being able to officially name the child is an important step of the healing process.

However, changes to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority’s (ICA) system to allow for the official registration of a stillborn child’s name may take about two years to be ready, said Ms Sun.

In the interim, parents can apply through the ICA’s website for a commemorative birth certificate that reflects their child’s name for remembrance purposes.

Using artificial intelligence ethically in schools

Beyond technical skills, schools equip students to use artificial intelligence (AI) ethically and give them varying levels of exposure according to their ages, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.

He was queried by five MPs about the use of AI in schools, from how students are being prepared for the workforce to grading AI-related school work.

On guarding against the risks of AI, Mr Chan said students are taught cyber-wellness skills, such as identifying fake news, understanding data security, privacy and responsible online behaviours.

When it comes to grading, he said primary school lessons on AI are aimed at providing exposure, but students at higher levels who utilise AI in their work may be assessed.

Mr Chan also said that in 2023, close to 17,000 students applied to join the AI Student Outreach Programme, which promotes AI literacy and proficiency. The majority – 52 per cent – of those who applied were from secondary schools.