The gist: NEA boosts safety after 2021 blast, MPs query Long Island sand sourcing

SINGAPORE - In the first Parliament sitting of 2024, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu delivered a ministerial statement on the charges against the National Environment Agency (NEA) in relation to the 2021 incident at Tuas Incineration Plant.
A new law was also passed to regulate investments that could pose a threat to Singapore’s national security.
Here are key takeaways:
1. NEA’s workplace safety culture and practices strengthened following blast
A series of safety measures were put in place by NEA following the 2021 Tuas Incineration Plant explosion.
The accident caused the death of two NEA officers, and a third suffered third-degree burns.
Ms Fu said this is the first time such an incident has happened in the plant’s 36 years of operations – up until it was decommissioned as planned in July 2022.
Among various measures, NEA set up a new risk committee to oversee workplace safety, conducted its own investigations such as comprehensive checks on machinery, and a review of all safety procedures at the plant by the agency’s engineering officers and an external licensed electrical engineer, said Ms Fu.
Why it matters
The Attorney-General’s Chambers and Ministry of Manpower (MOM) charged NEA and two of its employees under the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Act for their involvement in the accident.
Culpable parties will be taken to task under the WSH Act, where the maximum financial penalty for an organisation and for an individual is a fine of up to $500,000 and $200,000, respectively. An individual can also be imprisoned for up to two years in addition to any fine.
The case is currently ongoing.
READ MORE HERE: Safety measures being tightened at NEA’s waste management facilities after 2021 Tuas plant explosion
2. Safeguards, enforcement and business impact key concerns for investment screening Bill
A new law was passed to regulate local and foreign investments in entities designated as critical to Singapore’s national security interests.
Under the Significant Investments Review Bill, which is set to come into force in a few months, buyers and sellers of 12 per cent, 25 per cent or 50 per cent control of the entity will have to seek approval from the Minister for Trade and Industry.
The minister may, among other things, direct parties to take remedial actions under various circumstances, such as disposing of a stake in the designated entity, if the conditions of approval are not complied with. To ensure the continuity of critical operations of designated entities, the minister could direct the transfer of a designated entity’s affairs, business and property to a prescribed transferee.
Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said the list of entities will be publicly announced when the law kicks in.
The 12 MPs who rose to speak raised concerns about the definition of “national security interest”, safeguards against abuse, enforcement practicalities and business impact.
Why it matters
Singapore joins a growing pool of jurisdictions that have passed similar laws in a bid to thwart those who intend to threaten Singapore’s national security interests.
On the scope of the law, Mr Gan said that providing a specific definition of national security or examples of such threats would constrain Singapore’s ability to quickly address new risks that may emerge over time.
It would also expose Singapore’s vulnerabilities, he added.
Mr Gan said the law would be applied judiciously to minimise the impact on businesses.
3. MPs raise questions over Long Island’s sand sourcing
From having a responsible sourcing framework for sand to checking on unethical practices by sand importers, MPs raised questions about various aspects of sand sourcing for the Long Island reclamation project.
Announced in November 2023, the project is Singapore’s response to the threat of rising sea levels and inland flooding in the East Coast area. Slated to have a collective land area twice the size of Marina Bay, Long Island could house new homes and other amenities like a new reservoir.
Why it matters
Previously, Singapore’s neighbours, Indonesia and Malaysia, instituted a ban on sea sand exports, citing environmental concerns. However, in 2023, Indonesia lifted a 20-year ban on sea sand exports.
National Development Minister Desmond Lee said importers are expected to abide by the laws and regulations of source countries.
He added that where applicable, government agencies will check that the necessary environmental-related approvals from source countries are obtained before allowing contractors to commence sand imports.
However, he highlighted that the quantity of sand imports for Long Island “is far into the future” and will be developed with technical studies and further implementation plans.
READ MORE HERE: Make public sand sourcing framework for proposed Long Island reclamation: MPs
If you have a few more minutes:
Definition of stillbirths changed
The definition of stillbirth will now refer to the death of a baby born after the 24th week of pregnancy, instead of after the 22nd week.
This comes after changes to the Stillbirths and Births (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill were passed into law.
Parents will also be allowed to officially register their stillborn child’s name within a year of delivery.
Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development Sun Xueling noted that for some parents, being able to officially name the child is an important step of the healing process.
However, changes to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority’s (ICA) system to allow for the official registration of a stillborn child’s name may take about two years to be ready, said Ms Sun.
In the interim, parents can apply through the ICA’s website for a commemorative birth certificate that reflects their child’s name for remembrance purposes.
Using artificial intelligence ethically in schools
Beyond technical skills, schools equip students to use artificial intelligence (AI) ethically and give them varying levels of exposure according to their ages, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.
He was queried by five MPs about the use of AI in schools, from how students are being prepared for the workforce to grading AI-related school work.
On guarding against the risks of AI, Mr Chan said students are taught cyber-wellness skills, such as identifying fake news, understanding data security, privacy and responsible online behaviours.
When it comes to grading, he said primary school lessons on AI are aimed at providing exposure, but students at higher levels who utilise AI in their work may be assessed.
Mr Chan also said that in 2023, close to 17,000 students applied to join the AI Student Outreach Programme, which promotes AI literacy and proficiency. The majority – 52 per cent – of those who applied were from secondary schools.