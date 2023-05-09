The gist: More COE supply over the next few quarters, reforms to maintenance enforcement

Parliament passed the Family Justice Reform Bill, which includes a new Maintenance Enforcement Process that will smoothen the process for those in family disputes over maintenance orders.

Mr Shanmugam said a stronger deterrent will be in place for those who do not follow maintenance orders, while those who are genuinely unable to pay maintenance will get a more sustainable solution.

The new process will increase access to justice, especially for those who are self-represented, he added.

The Bill empowers a new unit of Maintenance Enforcement Officers to directly obtain information about the opposing parties’ assets and means, as well as from banks and third parties such as government agencies.

He called the creation of this unit a “major step” and “a game changer” in enforcing maintenance.

Why it matters



These amendments to the MEP are meant to make post-divorce proceedings less fraught, said Mr Shanmugam.

From 2017 to 2019, there was an average of 2,700 applications to enforce maintenance orders each year.

He said some people applied three or four times to enforce the same order within a year.

He added: “It is difficult to expect parties to move on when maintenance obligations are breached, especially if repeatedly.”

READ MORE HERE: New law to deter those who breach maintenance orders will improve access to justice: Shanmugam

If you have a few more minutes…

1. Ditched fridge left in forest for over a year due to miscommunication

A miscommunication between agencies resulted in a discarded refrigerator being left in Clementi Forest for more than a year.

Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann said the National Parks Board (NParks) had arranged for the refrigerator to be removed after a hiker first reported it in March 2022 through the OneService app. However, the case was closed prematurely without the refrigerator being removed.

The app, which is owned by the Municipal Service Office (MSO), is a platform for public feedback on municipal issues.

When NParks was notified about the refrigerator again in 2023, it worked with the National Environment Agency to remove it on April 21.

Ms Sim added that there were two instances of feedback, including about the refrigerator, on the improper disposal of bulky electronic waste in forested areas and acted upon by agencies from January 2021 to March 2023.

On how the MSO would handle such cases in the future, Ms Sim said the office is working to strengthen inter-agency coordination through staff training to ensure that feedback involving multiple agencies is referred correctly.

Agencies are also requested to close straightforward cases only when works on the ground have been completed, said Ms Sim.

2. Direct recruitment channel for returning migrant workers under consideration

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is looking at how it can facilitate direct recruitment channels for migrant workers who are returning to work in Singapore.

Such workers are more familiar with the Republic’s employment laws and may be less dependent on intermediaries, MOM said, while noting that it is still at an early stage of consideration.

The ministry replied to a question from Mr Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC), who asked if Singapore would look at adopting elements of South Korea’s Employment Permit Scheme for migrant workers to address exploitation and high recruitment fees.

Under South Korea’s programme, the government coordinates the recruitment, training and oversight of low-skilled workers from 16 countries.

MOM said it had studied the scheme in 2018 and found it unsuitable for Singapore, given the higher number of migrant workers here. It also noted that foreign workers wait one to two years to enter South Korea.

Singapore has laws to protect migrant workers, including by limiting recruitment fees paid by migrant workers to employment agencies here.

MOM said it is open to and is exploring ways to reduce the dependence of migrant workers on intermediaries in their home countries, and their fees.

Migrant workers typically incur fees ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, MOM found in interviews with workers in 2019.

The fees depend on factors such as the extent of intermediary involvement in the recruitment process in their home countries, MOM said in reply to another question filed by Mr Perera.