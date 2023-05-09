The gist: Emergency response team to help victims of family violence; rental scams soar in 2022

SINGAPORE – Victims of family violence may get more help if proposed amendments are passed under the Women’s Charter (Family Violence and Other Matters) (Amendment) Bill. The Bill was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, home owners were warned to be careful of rental scams, while seniors were urged to get vaccinated against Covid-19 to keep infection at bay.

Here are the key takeaways:

1. Proposed changes to improve protection for victims of family violence

The setting up of a new 24-hour emergency response team was proposed as part of the Women’s Charter (Family Violence and Other Matters) (Amendment) Bill. This would help victims, especially those with immediate safety concerns.

Officers from this response team can issue an emergency order at the scene that is valid for 14 days, to give the victim ample time to apply for a personal protection order (PPO).

Any breach of the emergency order by the perpetrator will be an arrestable offence.

Other proposed changes include lowering the minimum age required to apply for a PPO from 21 to 18, and to allow for electronic monitoring of abusers.

Why it matters



The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) investigated 2,254 new family violence-related cases in 2022, and 2,346 cases in 2021.

Meanwhile, the National Anti-Violence and Sexual Harassment Helpline received 10,800 calls in 2022 – up from 8,400 calls in 2021.

MSF said there is currently a time gap between an incident of family violence and the granting of a PPO, which means there is a possibility of the abuser hurting the victim during this period.

The proposed amendments to the law will better protect victims of high-risk family violence cases.

2. Keeping up with vaccinations