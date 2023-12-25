The Gist 2023: The biggest social stories in Singapore

Low-income families living in public rental flats will be given financial incentives and other support if they work towards improving their lives.

The four support areas under the new ComLink+ scheme are aimed at motivating families to send their children to pre-school by the age of three, find a stable job that offers Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions, and save up to buy their own homes. For example, beneficiaries can get between $450 and $550 every three months in a mix of cash and CPF payouts if they find a CPF-paying job with a salary of at least $1,400 a month.

The last package helps families to clear their debt, such as utility and housing arrears. This debt clearance package will match dollar for dollar up to $2,500 in sums repaid by the family.

About 14,000 families on the Community Link (ComLink) scheme, which provides coordinated and comprehensive support for low-income families with children living in Housing Board rental flats, are eligible for ComLink+.

Why it matters

ComLink+, which builds on the ComLink scheme, is a key plank of the national push to boost social mobility under the Forward Singapore exercise.

It comes amid early signs that social stratification is becoming more entrenched, and the Government wants to ensure that no family here gets trapped in a permanent underclass, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said.

2. Protecting victims of family violence