The Gist 2023: The biggest education stories in S’pore

1. Artificial intelligence (AI)



One challenge that education systems around the world had to grapple with was generative AI tools such as ChatGPT.

Developed by San Francisco research firm OpenAI, the intelligent chatbot has made headlines for its ability to produce essays and solve mathematical equations in seconds.

Internationally, many schools have cracked down on the use of such tools, with some US districts blocking access to ChatGPT on school computers and networks, due to plagiarism and cheating concerns.

Singapore, though, took a different stance, with Education Minister Chan Chun Sing saying that the Ministry of Education (MOE) would guide teachers to use AI tools such as ChatGPT to enhance learning.

Likening the potential use of ChatGPT in the classroom to the way a calculator provides support for students learning mathematics, he noted that AI tools do not replace the need for students to first master the fundamentals of the subject.

To this end, a road map by the MOE to adopt technology and artificial intelligence into how students learn will be implemented in schools from 2024.

With the ministry’s EdTech Masterplan 2030, launched on Sept 20, students will learn the strengths and limitations of AI and how to use it for learning and work.

Why it matters



AI-driven tools such as ChatGPT are likely to become pervasive over time, and banning their use is not going to work.

Students will increasingly need to know their way around these tools to work alongside them and use them to their advantage.

With the right approach, observers say it can be a powerful learning tool for students and a teaching tool for educators.

Through frequent practice, students can gain a good understanding of how AI works, what types of bias it contains, and how it can be misused and weaponised.

2. Pre-school children mismanagement

