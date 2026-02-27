‘The family can find peace now, Daniel has come home’: Uncle of boy who drowned in Kallang River

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Police and Singapore Civil Defence Force officers preparing a blue tent at the park connector near 8B Upper Boon Keng Road on Feb 26, after Daniel's body was found.

SINGAPORE – An uncle of the boy who drowned while fishing in Kallang River said the recovery of Muhammed Qayyim Daniel Putra Rosli’s body will give the family some closure.

The uncle, who wanted to be known as only Mr Sham, had the grim task of identifying Daniel after the boy’s body was recovered from the waters in the early hours of Feb 27.

Armed with electric torches, the family had searched the area until about 10pm. They returned after receiving a call from the police.

Mr Sham, who was appointed by the family as their representative, walked over to where police officers and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) rescuers and paramedics were gathered, and confirmed that the body was that of the 13-year-old.

The uncle returned to where the family was gathered nearby, and with tears in his eyes, he said: “It’s him.”

“At least, the family can now find peace as Daniel has come home,” he told The Straits Times.

The boy drowned while fishing with friends on Feb 25 near Block 8B Upper Boon Keng Road. He had slipped into the river while trying to unhook a fishing line from a net.

Another boy, who also fell into the river, was rescued by friends but Daniel was swept away.

Relatives had turned up late on Feb 26 to continue the search after SCDF rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team called off their efforts at 7pm owing to low visibility.

Mr Sham said he had stopped his sister-in-law – Daniel’s mother – from remaining at the scene on the night of Feb 26 because he thought it would be “too much for her”.

Madam Siti, who has two other sons, aged 14 and 11, had been keeping a vigil at the scene since her son went missing at about 4.30pm on Feb 25 .

ST found Mr Sham and other relatives shining their torches at the river at about 9.30pm, close to where Daniel fell in.

Access to the river is blocked by a waist-high railing. A visible “No Fishing” sign and a lifesaver are located next to a staircase that leads down to the river.

Muhammed Qayyim Daniel Putra Rosli was reported missing after falling into the waters near Kallang MRT station on Feb 25. ST PHOTO: ZAIHAN MOHAMED YUSOF

Daniel’s body was found floating in the waters at about 10.35pm .

Mr Sham later told ST that the family is making arrangements for a funeral, after the post-mortem.

Relatives are supporting Madam Siti, an Indonesian food stall operator here, and Daniel’s two brothers. Their father is serving time in prison.

In an earlier interview with ST, Madam Siti said that Daniel was not a strong swimmer and had no experience fishing.

A Buddhist monk had turned up on the morning of Feb 27 to leave a stalk of white flowers and a note in Mandarin wishing Daniel peace in the afterlife.

ST understands that residents in Upper Boon Keng have banded together to organise a fund-raiser.

ST has contacted NorthLight School, where the boy was a student.