‘The emotional level was high’: Guests at PM Wong’s swearing-in

It was a real honour to be invited, and overall it was a great experience.

I particularly enjoyed the part where PM Wong said: “Prove all the doubters wrong.” It resonated well, not only for me as a person but as an athlete as well. No one expects Singapore athletes to do well globally, so we constantly have to go against the grain. But that fuels us even more, and when we do achieve what we set out to do, it makes it that much sweeter.

As an athlete speaking for the sports community, how do we win more gold medals? How do we change mindsets (and show) that sports is a viable career path? There are different ways to be successful. If we can speak about that narrative a bit more, people (can) start acknowledging and believing in it.

