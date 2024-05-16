‘The emotional level was high’: Guests at PM Wong’s swearing-in

SINGAPORE - More than 870 guests from all walks of Singapore society were at the Istana on May 15 to witness the swearing-in of the Republic’s fourth prime minister, Mr Lawrence Wong, and his new Cabinet.
Besides ambassadors and MPs, those present also included students, religious leaders, front-line workers and community volunteers. Chin Soo Fang caught up with some of them:
Mr Joseph Schooling, 28, Olympic gold medallist
It was a real honour to be invited, and overall it was a great experience.
I particularly enjoyed the part where PM Wong said: “Prove all the doubters wrong.” It resonated well, not only for me as a person but as an athlete as well. No one expects Singapore athletes to do well globally, so we constantly have to go against the grain. But that fuels us even more, and when we do achieve what we set out to do, it makes it that much sweeter.
As an athlete speaking for the sports community, how do we win more gold medals? How do we change mindsets (and show) that sports is a viable career path? There are different ways to be successful. If we can speak about that narrative a bit more, people (can) start acknowledging and believing in it.
Ms Nurlaila Maidin, 44, nurse clinician, Sengkang Community Hospital
PM gave a very honest, heartfelt and promising speech. And I believe that he and his team will help Singapore tackle the challenges ahead and also address the needs of Singaporeans. I feel optimistic about the future of Singapore.
He’s actually really into mental health. Especially in this very challenging world for the youth of today, having him to be on board and be into (improving) mental health, it will help our youth a lot.
Mr Lim Ming Yan, 61, chairman, Singapore Business Federation
I like the whole optimism and the upbeat mood of the whole event.
We will always remember that as finance minister, before- and post-Budget, he will have dialogue sessions with us. I know that’s probably the busiest time for a finance minister, but he takes the trouble to come and have that dialogue to try to understand our challenges and issues we face.
Because of all the technological changes, there will be challenges for businesses, and at the same time, there will be new opportunities: in sustainability, digitalisation and internationalisation. He’s always emphasising and encouraging companies to grow their capabilities.
Ms Goh Swee Chen, 63, chairman, National Arts Council
The emotional level was high. PM Wong’s speech shows a PM with ears to the ground, a heart for the country, and it’s like hands reaching out saying, “Please write the new chapter of Singapore together with me”.
When he was (acting) Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth minister, he put in a policy to allow all Singaporeans free access to the museums. He also announced support for the arts in this year’s Budget. I feel very strongly for investment in the arts to demonstrate to the people of Singapore that there are alternative pathways to enjoyment and success. One of the ways is to build more local talent and capability in the arts, and to bring Singapore art to the world stage.
Mr Mohamed Sa’at Abdul Rahman, 63, president, Muis
I noticed (PM Wong’s) Malay has improved. Like PM Lee, he can do three languages. I also learnt that he has been trying to polish up his Malay, so I think that shows he wants to connect with the community.
He is no stranger to the Malay/Muslim community’s issues. He already understood the challenges and aspirations of the community when he was principal private secretary to then PM Lee. When he came into politics and was the national development minister, he implemented the Fresh Start Housing Scheme which benefitted many Malay families.
Mr Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari, 46, unionist, NTUC
It was a very emotional moment, as well as a new chapter for our country. We have worked with PM Lawrence Wong and we are quite confident that we will continue the journey working closely with the tripartite partners to ensure sustainable and balanced businesses.
Our hope for PM Wong and the new team is to ensure a sustainable future for our workers... progression within the economy, better growth, and opportunities for all, even with the rising inflation and cost of living.