The Courage Fund: Who can still apply?

Q The Courage Fund has closed, but some can still apply for aid under it. What are its Covid-19 relief schemes?

A Relief of up to $30,000 for dependants of healthcare workers who died after contracting Covid-19 at work.

• Education grant for children of healthcare workers, front-line workers and community volunteers who died after contracting Covid-19 at work. The grant will cover their educational and living expenses here up to the tertiary level.

• Relief of $5,000 for Covid-19 patient-fronting healthcare workers who contracted Covid-19 at work.

• Appreciation scheme of up to $20,000 per organisation, capped at $100 per employee, for front-line social service and healthcare workers for personal sacrifices made in the Covid-19 fight.

• Relief of up to $1,000 for lower-income households directly affected by Covid-19.

Q Who can still apply?

A Those who were certified as Covid-19 positive before last Tuesday can still apply for assistance. Apply by Nov 24 for relief for lower-income households directly affected by Covid-19, and by July 24 for the other schemes.

E-mail NCSS_Courage_Fund@ncss.gov.sg or call 6210-2679 to apply.

Q How long does it take to get aid?

A Eligible individuals applying for The Courage Fund scheme for lower-income households affected by Covid-19 can get the funds within two to three weeks upon submitting the necessary information and documents.

Application for other Courage Fund schemes, which require organisational endorsement, may take up to four months for the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and National Council of Social Service to verify details with the respective organisations.

Q Will the schemes be reopened if the Covid-19 situation worsens?

A The Courage Fund has about $8.6 million remaining in funds that will be mostly drawn down once all eligible applications have been processed, said MSF.

Any unutilised funds will be kept in reserve to provide support should there be widespread infectious diseases in future.

Q Where can those who still need financial assistance get help?

A Apply for the Covid-19 Recovery Grant if you have experienced involuntary job loss, involuntary no-pay leave or significant income loss; or ComCare if you require assistance with basic living expenses. You can call the ComCare hotline on 1800-222-0000 or approach Social Service Offices for help.