The Cars@Expo brings brands together

When sales manager David Lo, 44, turned up at The Cars@Expo 2019 show yesterday, he came ready with a plan.

He said: "I've returned again to The Cars@Expo after purchasing a car in 2016 as you can really find better deals and discounts here. Although I have visited the showrooms, I still made my way down on the first day to buy my next car. This is also the car show that brings the brands together."

He ended up being the first car buyer of the day at the biannual car show.

Held at Singapore Expo's Hall 3 and 4, the show is organised by Singapore Press Holdings and co-organised by sgCarMart.

In its 10th edition this year, the show offers attractive deals from brand names like Audi, BMW and Jaguar, as well as dealers of pre-owned cars. The show, which is on from 10am to 8pm, ends today. For details, visit carsatexpo.sg