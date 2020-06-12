The Big Story Podcast: Special interview with NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng
21:31 mins
Synopsis: In this special episode of The Straits Times' video series The Big Story, The Straits Times' assistant political editor Lim Yan Liang speaks with National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) secretary-general Ng Chee Meng.
Mr Ng says there is a “great sense of anxiety” among workers, as 100,000 Singapore residents are expected to be unemployed this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mr Ng also talks about his biggest worries as labour chief, and weighs in on what is at stake for NTUC and workers at the next general election.
