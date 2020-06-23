The Big Story Podcast: Special interview with Minister Vivian Balakrishnan
52 mins
Synopsis: In this special episode of The Straits Times' video series The Big Story, tech editor Irene Tham speaks with Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation Initiative Vivian Balakrishnan.
He said Singapore's technology preparedness gave the Republic "a head start" in responding to acute needs when the Covid-19 pandemic erupted earlier this year.
Dr Balakrishnan – who is also Foreign Minister – also spoke on the take-up rate of the national contact-tracing app TraceTogether and the new landscape of the job market and employment opportunities in areas such as the growing infocomm sector.
