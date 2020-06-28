The Big Story Podcast: Special interview with Chee Hong Tat
42:55 mins
Synopsis: In this special episode of The Straits Times' video series The Big Story, journalist Sue-Ann Tan speaks with Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat.
He says the Covid-19 pandemic has made business transformation more crucial and that the Government must support change by providing a pro-enterprise environment.
