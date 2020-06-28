The Big Story Podcast: Special interview with Chee Hong Tat

Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat speaks in ST's The Big Story podcast, urging businesses to take workers along on their transformation journey by reskilling and training them.
Published
34 min ago

Synopsis: In this special episode of The Straits Times' video series The Big Story, journalist Sue-Ann Tan speaks with Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat.

He says the Covid-19 pandemic has made business transformation more crucial and that the Government must support change by providing a pro-enterprise environment.

