The Big Story Podcast: Long-term repercussions of Ivan Lim candidacy withdrawal?

5:28 mins

Synopsis: This is a special GE 2020 analysis episode of The Straits Times' video series The Big Story.

The People's Action Party introduces a new candidate, Mr Xie Yao Quan, as part of its Jurong GRC slate for the upcoming general election.

Mr Xie, the head of healthcare redesign at Alexandra Hospital, replaces Mr Ivan Lim, who withdrew his candidacy in the face of online allegations that he said had eclipsed the core issues of this election.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong says PAP has confidence in its candidate selection process and will stand by its candidates as long as it is satisfied they are fit for the role.

The Straits Times' news editor Zakir Hussain weighs in with The Big Story hosts Hairianto Diman and Olivia Quay, on the long-term repercussions of Mr Lim's withdrawal.

Produced and edited by: ST Video team

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg